A hero by any name
It’s true, the general public doesn’t know the name of the woman former Baylor University fraternity president Jacob Walter Anderson allegedly assaulted, which is understandable. But addressing her as Jane Doe also feels wrong. Jane Doe is often used for unidentified female victims — and while she may very much fit that description, she’s not anonymous or merely a victim to me.
She is so many women in my life: the woman who had her virginity taken by date rape, the woman violently attacked by her ex-boyfriend, women threatened, grabbed, slut-shamed and assaulted. She did what most can never do (and for many reasons — rape is the most under-reported crime; 63 percent of sexual assaults are not reported to police). She reported the crime. She endured a painful physical exam, hours of questioning the most violating moments of her life, the debilitating anxiety that goes along with the criminal justice process. She did everything they tell us one is “supposed” to do — only to be denied even a chance at true justice. And people wonder why women don’t come forward more often, right?
I know the Internet can be a sad, scary place for those affected by violence like this Jane Doe, but I hope her timelines have been reflecting what mine have regarding her story. My friends, family members and fellow Baylor Bears are outraged at the way she’s been treated by District Attorney Abel Reyna’s office. We’re disgusted at the example this sets for all young men and women watching. We’re heartbroken at this crime committed against her and we weep with her. Jesus is weeping too.
We’re incredibly thankful for her strength to stand up for what is right, despite the great personal cost. The world will forever know her rapist’s name and that’s because of her bravery. The world may not know the victim’s name, but I call her what feels right — hero. Thank you.
Jenny King, New York
AWOL from duty
At a gathering of world leaders in Paris earlier this month, our “nationalist” president could not be bothered to show respect to honor some 1,800 dead Americans who perished in World War I. While other global leaders attended memorial ceremonies honoring war dead, he stayed warm and dry and played with his Twitter machine.
How disgraceful, how shameful, how pathetic, how un-presidential. His actions are the very antithesis of patriotism.
“To you from failing hands we throw the torch; be yours to hold it high. If ye break faith with us who die, we shall not sleep, though poppies grow in Flanders Fields.” Trump did not grab the torch and hold it high. He could not even put a poppy in his lapel. Once again, he has disgraced soldiers, veterans and all of America and made us the laughingstock of the world.
Sandra Blankenship, Killeen