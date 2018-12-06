Doctors, speak up!
Every doctor who has spent all or part of his/her career working in emergency rooms or trauma care has spoken, or at least thought, about the local “knife and gun club.” I never went to war, but in four years of working part time in big-city emergency rooms I saw enough shootings and stabbings to effect my dreams to this day. Twice I tended to men who had virtually been cut in half by automatic gunfire. It is the most helpless feeling you can imagine to be in a modern, well-equipped hospital and watch a human die who has been targeted by another human. Mass terrorist shootings having carried that horror to another level that fortunately I never experienced.
The time has come for the medical community to take a side. Most of us own guns. Many of us enjoy shooting sports. We know that this country will always look to weapons for personal protection. But rapid-fire, very precise firearms, with massive ammunition capacities, have resulted in many mass shootings and thousands of casualties that could be greatly reduced by regulations on types of bullets, sizes of magazines and rapidly repeating automatic guns.
I respect the Second Amendment. I feel safer at times with a loaded gun in reach. But I disagree with an organization as big as the NRA needing to convince our nation that we must protect all guns lest we have our weapons taken away and have to live at the mercy of ruthless criminals, armed gangs and the possibility of a dictatorial takeover by our government. That is just not so.
William R. Beaty, M.D., McGregor
National embarrassment
George W. Bush exemplified grace and class when, upon entering the National Cathedral for his father’s service, he shook the hands of the current president and first lady and former presidents and first ladies before taking his seat. This contrasts with the sitting president who only shook former president and Mrs. Obama’s hands, snubbing the Clintons and Carters. Mr. Trump displayed his typical behavior of social faux pas and rudeness.
What an embarrassment he is to our country.
Donna M. Myers, Waco
Vote flippers!
Vote-flipping in Texas could not be more serious. The Texas secretary of state and manufacturers blame it on “voter errors”; others blame it on old voting machines. The real blame should go to “voting flip-chip installers” who open voting machines and insert flip chips.
This warrants an investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice as well as federal lawsuits. This must not go unattended or all of Beto’s and his team’s hard work goes down the drain. Beto’s legal team could get a federal judge’s order to do it all over if vote-flipping proves rampant. No Texan should ignore this alarming matter.
Stephen Fox, Santa Fe, New Mexico