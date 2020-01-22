A Starr of integrity
The character-assassination letter about Ken Starr published on Wednesday deserves a rebuttal. First of all, it came from Fort Worth and not from Waco. I believe those who really know Judge Starr would not doubt his character and integrity. He is one of the outstanding defenders of religious freedom in the USA.
His decision to remain in Waco is a real plus for our community. He was one of the best presidents Baylor University ever had. The Board of Regents at Baylor should have all been fired and replaced with a reasonable-sized board serious about their positions and not reduced to a bunch of in-fighting politicians. One could liken them to Nancy Pelosi and her fellow hoodlums in Congress.
Bill McBride, professor emeritus of computer science, Baylor University, Waco
Pick your favorite
How incredulous is it when his own cabinet has to fact-check President Trump because of his continuing lies about killing the Iranian mastermind Soleimani? We have now heard at least four different stories that Trump and the White House have put forth. Trump said the assassination was to “reduce tensions,” while the Defense Department said, “The strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans.” Then Trump said it was to prevent an “imminent attack” on our Baghdad embassy. That one embassy suddenly turned into four embassies, then turned again into just “embassies.” Finally, Secretary of Defense Mike Esper said he “didn’t see” specific intelligence indicating an imminent threat on multiple embassies.
If there is an embassy threat, the first thing done is to notify that embassy. No embassy was ever notified of any threat. Now we know that Trump signed off on this assassination seven months ago. So much for imminent!
We all agree that this Iranian was a murderer and a terrorist. The problem stems from the fact that this administration is simply unable to tell the truth. We have a right to know the truth, especially since tensions between the United States and Iran are very high. Any wrong move on either side could result in a nuclear war. Trump tossed out a working nuclear treaty with Iran and now Iran is working toward building their own nuclear bomb. Impulsive, easily irritated and unstable, Trump has proved that he has no foreign policy of any kind. He shoots from the hip and damn the consequences.
Mayin Ho, Killeen
Everything is true
As I sit here in North Carolina watching your Baylor Lady Bears, I see a team of true excellence. Coach Kim Mulkey is probably the best in the business. All of the girls are exceptional. Everything the commentators say about the players is true. However, I would like to see DiDi Richards be given more credit. She is everywhere on the court doing everything a true professional does. Let’s up the ante for her.
Kathy Sink, Winston-Salem, North Carolina
