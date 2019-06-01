American theocracy?
First, let me say that I am a Hillcrest baby in my 60s, so I am very much a Wacoan and proud to be a Texan.
The school year is drawing to a close and the grandson I’m raising brought home a little pamphlet inviting him to go to vacation Bible school this summer. I admit I lost a little sleep the other night thinking about it, partially because a few years back I bumped into a gentleman passing out little New Testament Bibles on the grounds of the local high school. I know these are good people with good intentions, but with all the talk now about harsh abortion laws and teaching the Bible in schools, I’m starting to worry about our country taking baby steps backward. I’m worried about how society is slowly starting to turn a blind eye toward our most basic constitutional laws.
Now I am the first to admit I am no expert on the Constitution and I am no more knowledgeable than any other uneducated senior citizen, but I do know there was a reason for the First Amendment and its inherent separation of church and state. That reason is because we do not want someone like Jim Jones or David Koresh, with their magnetism and almost hypnotic influence, leading the American people through religious faith. All you have to do is look at our current political situation to see proof of people willing to blindly follow someone, no matter what.
Yes, it’s an incredibly far stretch from a tiny vacation Bible school pamphlet to an almighty theocratic government (like certain countries in the Mideast), but all it takes is a little breeze to make something lean slightly and eventually tumble over. And lately I feel it has been blowing to the extreme right.
If, and I sadly believe this is going to eventually happen, we do turn our back on the First Amendment, then take another baby step back and start teaching the New Testament in schools, then we should at least give equal time to the Torah, the Vedas, the Bhagavad Gita and, yes, the Quran. If anyone hasn’t heard of these books and writings, this demonstrates the need for knowledge about all our main faiths and beliefs.
Ignorance of one another breeds fear and hatred and there’s already so much fear and hatred out there. Understanding one another breeds the peace and goodwill we’ve lost. Some of us struggle to find it again.
I understand some good Christian people believe that respecting other people’s faiths is an offense to God. But in defense, Jesus of Nazareth taught us to love and respect one another.
Steve Davies Sr., Waco
Corporate vet clinics
A week ago I said my final goodbye to my sweet Kitty Momma because I couldn’t afford the exorbitant fees local veterinarian clinics demanded to treat my dear friend of 16 years. Wacoans should run these corporate vet clinics out of town. They don’t care about our little friends. They only care about money.
David M. Orosz, Waco