Jacob Anderson uproar
You know how it feels to yell at your TV while bad referees, through bias or incompetence, ruin your favorite team’s season? That’s how it felt to watch the McLennan County criminal justice system on Monday as it gave a credibly accused rapist deferred probation while threatening an immigrant woman who has already served more time than the maximum penalty for her alleged crime, with middle-of-the-night deportation proceedings.
Former Baylor University fraternity president Jacob Walter Anderson and longtime immigrant Estela Fajardo did not get equal justice this week. When we say that justice is “blind,” it means treating everyone equally, regardless of race, gender or wealth. It should not mean biased or incompetent authorities ruining lives with bad calls.
Elesha Coffman, Waco
***
So a rich frat boy gets “Now, don’t do it anymore” from the McLennan County criminal justice system. I will ask questions, however: Were they drunk? Had she been in his room? First-time meet-up? I despise what rich frats get away with, but girls need to better educate themselves on what is out there.
Margie Merritt, Ringgold, Georgia
***
There is something foul about the justice system in McLennan County. I hope y’all can sense the stench, but if you can’t, rest assured that people everywhere else can smell it. From the biker ambush to the Baylor athletics scandal to the frat-boy rapist, y’all seem to really be unable to dispense justice. It’s so inbred now that perhaps the state needs to take it over. It’s very sad.
Lin Lofley, Richardson
***
The outcome of the Jacob Walter Anderson case is appalling. Anderson was originally indicted on four counts of sexual assault. His plea: no contest to a charge of unlawful restraint. The judge and assistant DA insist there are facts unknown to the public. So what? This statement can be applied to most all cases.
Evidence uncovered upon investigation are secondary when a person has been raped and left unconscious on the ground. How sad that a person can plead guilty to rape and still be walking the street without a blemish on his record. I’m old enough to remember when a guilty verdict in a rape case meant a death penalty. Money and influence work wonders in Texas.
Jack Crane, Waco
Blocking the view
I’ve seen a number of vehicles being operated with either a blue or red disabled placard hanging from the rear-view mirror. I wonder how many people justly entitled to the placard have ever read the reverse side. The second sentence of the “placard instructions” specifically states: “DO NOT DRIVE vehicle with placard hanging from mirror.” I imagine the rationale for this is the placard partially obstructs the motorist’s view of the road. I wish people would be more observant and careful.
John J. Baker, Hewitt