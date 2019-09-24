Riesel Weasels?
Re: Trib sports columnist Glynn Beaty’s suggestion to Riesel to change their mascot to a weasel for alliteration’s sake [“A modest proposal to the good people of Riesel,” Sept. 16]: My children grew up in Riesel and graduated as Riesel Indians. I graduated as a Mart Panther and my husband as a Marlin Bulldog. Alliteration isn’t all that important to have a great mascot or pride in one’s school — obviously, since the Mart Panthers have been to and won the state championships so many times. But I digress…
The Riesel Indians have a proud warrior as a mascot and that is something to respect. Making their mascot a weasel, as Mr. Beaty so knowledgeably points out, would be more congruent to a liar, a cheat and a thief who is wily. This would most likely not be accepted by the school, children or parents. As for alliteration, the Riesel Rogues would, by general comparisons, be the same as a weasel.
As I remember my time as a fighting Panther, the lyrics from an old song come to mind. I’d like to share them with you: “…leave them kids alone.”
Deanna L. Mulsow, Waco
Given the boot
I read the Tommy Witherspoon article, “Shoeshine man booted by city lands on his feet,” in the Sunday Tribune-Herald about Robert Pearson being forced from his site and job at Waco Regional Airport by Airport Director Joel Martinez. I do not know either man but Mr. Pearson has shined my shoes and boots three or four times over the years when I passed through the airport on trips out of town. I was always impressed with him and his very evident love of life, Waco and the human race. Even though we met only infrequently, he was a fount of friendship and local knowledge. I greatly enjoyed each time we met, and my shoes and boots glistened when I left
As for Joel Martinez and unlike Mr. Pearson, I have never met him because in my trips through the airport he was never visible or apparently around. If he was there, he was evidently closeted in an office and not out meeting and greeting the public like the man he threw out.
It is my opinion that for the small space taken up by a well-used and years-battered shoeshine stand and the hardworking and happy ambassador of goodwill for Waco and human life, it would have been far better to get rid of Mr. Martinez and keep Robert Pearson rather than the other way around. I am sure Mr. Martinez meant well, but meaning well does not prevent poor decisions, and that is exactly what his decision was.
The decision to force Mr. Pearson out was short-sighted, unnecessary and ill-informed, but from the sounds of it, his exclusion from the airport was a blessing in disguise. I hope the best for him and plan to take my shoes to him for great service at Extraco Banks, 1700 N. Valley Mills Drive. Waco Regional Airport has lost a good man and great ambassador for our great city and life itself.
Ray Emerson, D.V.M., Waco
