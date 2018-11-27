Resentment showing
Don’t look now, Bobby Blain, but your resentment is showing. It must be those see-through anecdotes that you used, much like those that you criticized so scathingly in your Nov. 17 response to Trib opinion editor Bill Whitaker’s Nov. 7 column, “On guard against MS-13, Mideast terrorists, Californians and immigrant vagabonds.” You mentioned that you worked at a university, ostensibly to establish location, but I suspect also to subtly attempt to give your view some academic credence. Yet it’s doubtful a college professor would only use a few anecdotal examples to make their point. As for the Salvadoran grandma cited, the audacity of a desperate, terminally ill woman to come here for treatment and not pay the $700,000 to save her life! On top of that, wanting to die at home when that expensive treatment didn’t work? What gall.
I’m sure glad I don’t know anyone who goes to Mexico for less expensive treatment or orders their cheap prescriptions from Canada. I know, not quite the same since they’re U.S. citizens and probably not brown people, so I’m sure that they pay for it.
Also, thanks for the heads up on the W-4 “scandal.” U.S. citizens didn’t know how to exploit that the way apparently only immigrants do. By using these extreme anecdotes yourself, instead of referencing any statistics from even some shill affiliated with an official-sounding “think tank,” as this newspaper inexplicably gives space to, you just did more to reinforce Mr. Whitaker’s original point.
Finally, our raconteur professor, these same immigrants you obviously resent so immensely typically pay more in taxes than they receive in benefits. Friend, it’s not your greed — it is your money after all — but that resentment is going to hurt someone.
Mark Zylberfuden, Waco
La Salle conspiracy
This is in response to the Trib article “La Salle up for new business requirements” in the Thursday, Nov. 15 edition. I would like to know who are the handful of business owners plotting with the city planning department to determine what defines a desirable business. The undesirable businesses listed have provided services, jobs and tax revenue to the citizens of Waco for decades — and now they’re being rejected?
The traffic circle has been rendered partially unusable by recent enhancements and now the city’s sights are set on the remainder of La Salle. I think it would serve the readers of the Tribune-Herald to name the members of the business-owners group so we know what interest they have in this vision they share with the city.
Prescott Williams, Waco
EDITOR’S NOTE: Some merchants pressing for this shift are identified and quoted in an Aug. 5 story by Trib staff writer Phillip Ericksen. Also, discussions regarding any overlay district on La Salle Avenue include provisions safeguarding existing businesses that might not otherwise meet potential regulations.