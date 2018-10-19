Honor on, off the field
During my lifetime, I’ve noticed publicly and on TV that many people — fans, coaches, players and cheerleaders — never sing our national anthem or remove their headgear or cover their hearts with their hands. We don’t seem to fuss or care. Aren’t these failures or shortcomings important too?
Being respectful and patriotic to our flag, our country and those veterans who served is understandable and common sense. I get it. Embrace everything involved in being patriotic and showing such respect. If the White House, public and news media (mainly TV) would ignore whether somebody stands, sits, kneels or remains in the locker room during the playing of the national anthem, the whole issue might go away.
Years ago people stopped walking or driving and pulled over every time a funeral procession passed. It was a mark of respect. Few do so now. “Yes, sir” and “No, sir” are almost gone from our vocabulary. Opening a car door for women, addressing a policeman as “Officer” and not sassing a school teacher are almost things of the past.
People usually emulate others. So let’s get back to basic honor, respect and courtesy on and off the field.
Dana D. Phillips, Robinson
The real scoundrel
A tale of two party chairs: A few scoundrels deface Ted Cruz campaign signs. The McLennan County Republican Party chairman writes a scathing letter to the editor basically blaming all Democrats, calling them malicious, unsavory, all sorts of nasty things. I could practically feel the spittle hitting my face as I read it.
Meanwhile, the McLennan County Democratic Party chairwoman sees some of the defaced signs, goes home and gets some steel wool, comes back and scrubs them clean while making a video denouncing the defacement.
I know which one I identify with. Love, compassion and service rather than anger and vitriol.
Elli Harris-Mevis, Hewitt
Passing through
I pass through Waco regularly and often stop to patronize businesses in town, so I’d like to ask prosecutor Hilary LaBorde and the good Christian people of Waco precisely how many rapes a young man can get away with before a jury in Waco might be ready to convict him. Does he get a punch card? I’d like to make an informed decision about continuing to stop in Waco, plus I would not want to ruin a young man’s life by being raped by him. Boys will be boys, after all, and what’s a little youthful rape and a little ruining of some woman’s life when the rapist could grow up to be really important like a Supreme Court justice or something? Please advise.
Cindy Sadler, Austin
God at Baylor
All the articles published by the Trib since the firing of Baylor University head football coach Art Briles and president and chancellor Ken Starr prompt me to question the overwhelming power and authority of the regents. Have they replaced God at Baylor?
John Baker, Hewitt