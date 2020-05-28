Business struggles
My husband and I were set to finally transition our boba tea business from a food truck to our own storefront earlier this year, but COVID-19 quickly halted those plans. Now as our economy starts to reopen, we need more help in order to recover and safely serve our community.
After applying for a Paycheck Protection Program loan through four banks, we were approved for $6,000 — despite having been pre-approved for twice as much. Over the past two months, we’ve spent hours on the phone with banks and SBA representatives, each giving us different advice and information about our loan updates. With limited support from the federal government, we’ve had to adapt our business model to make up for our losses.
Small businesses deserve to be treated better. We need resources to keep up with the never-ending costs of owning a business. The money that has been allocated to small businesses needs to be more accessible. Policymakers at all levels must act now to make sure small businesses like ours have the resources we need to successfully reopen — not only for the months to come but for the long haul.
Jaja Chen, Waco
Fool-proof voting
The president claims mail-in voter fraud is either happening or going to happen. Yet the United States has been offering mail-in voting, or “absentee voting,” since 1918 with statistically insignificant amounts of fraud happening across all types of voting. To reduce this statistical insignificance to absolute zero, I stand by my earlier letter stating that an automatic voter-registration system needs to be implemented with an updated time frame and official day to vote, and to make voting mandatory or pay a small fine. With these reforms in place, it becomes impossible for someone to vote twice; provides a small amount of revenue to pay for the AVR system; and compels a much higher voter turnout to get a more accurate vote.
I don’t see how anyone can claim voter fraud or voter suppression with systems like these in place.
Jake Myers, Robinson
Divine truth
What a nice surprise. I refer to the full-page advertisement/article by Michael W. Ellis, “Verily, he is a God that judgeth in the earth,” which appeared in Tuesday’s Tribune-Herald. There is more wisdom here than in all the articles combined you have published in the last three years.
If you attend a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt church, do not expect to ever see this sort of message from your minister because these churches had to remove Christ from being head of the church and instead put government in his place. The government tells religious leaders what they can preach; otherwise they lose the tax exemption.
There are many rules governing this, none good, but this one stands out: “be neutral on political issues.” You might think abortion, same-sex marriage, etc. are “ moral” issues but the government considers them “political.”
Peggy Hill, West
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.