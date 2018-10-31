Remember the Alamo!
Lots of Republicans in Texas like to vote straight ticket. However, be warned: This is not the year to do that unless you want the biggest RINO who ever set foot in our state, General Land Office Commissioner George P. Bush, to win re-election. What has been going on in San Antonio the last four years has been kept tightly under wraps. Progressives there don’t want the word getting out that they are rewriting Texas history.
I have been closely watching this for over a year and can fully attest that George P. Bush is behind it. Unfortunately, the news outlets in San Antonio are in cahoots with the General Land Office and City of San Antonio, so the secret has been well kept. Now that their re-imagination plan of the Alamo is a done deal, word is getting out. The mayor of San Antonio stated recently that the intent of this plan has always been to recognize and honor fallen Mexican soldiers and Gen. Antonio López de Santa Anna’s “valiant” efforts to fight the defenders as well as the Alamo defenders themselves. They knew this change would outrage Texans. That is why they kept it quiet.
This has enraged REAL Texans. One severe consequence is that the giant cenotaph, also known as the Spirit of Sacrifice, will most likely be destroyed. They say they plan to move it, but everyone knows there are forces who want it gone. It is far too massive and delicate to move anyway. It will crumble. The Castro brothers, present-day politicians and sons of La Raza Unida founder Rosie Castro, find it highly distasteful to their Mexican heritage and want it gone.
Vote George “P” out. He is in this with them.
Deborah Andrle, Waco
Vote for Pete Peterson
I strongly urge you to re-elect Pete Peterson as JP of Precinct 1, Place 2, because he is the most qualified candidate. I have known Pete more than 30 years and found him to be an honorable, hard-working individual. In his six years as justice of the peace, he has earned a record of excellence, performing numerous and varied JP responsibilities — death inquests, evictions, small claims court, jail magistration, etc.
Pete’s history of serving others provides a strong foundation for serving as a JP. He enlisted in the Army at age 17 and served a tour in Vietnam, Germany, Italy and several locations in the United States. Afterward he earned a degree in criminal justice and worked as a police officer for five years before joining the Texas Department of Public Safety as a trooper and serving McLennan County citizens for 31 years.
Pete received some negative publicity related to the Twin Peaks shootout. After thoroughly examining the evidence, the State Commission on Judicial Conduct found the negative comments unwarranted and cleared Pete of wrongdoing. Cast your vote for Pete Peterson as JP of Precinct 1, Place 2 — the most qualified candidate based on experience and performance!
Barbara Chesser, Waco