I do not support awarding the reported $5 million economic stimulus proposed for the movie-plex project. I would prefer the city give modest incentives to projects that follow the adopted general plan. As former Waco Mayor Malcolm Duncan has pointed out, this project does not follow the spirit or the letter of the adopted plan. What is the point of having a plan if you do not follow it?
This project is the definition of urban sprawl. Sprawl has many hidden costs, the most obvious being traffic congestion and the ensuing air pollution. If you look at an aerial map of Waco, you can see many unused areas within our existing urban form. Let’s focus development according to the general plan rather than continually expanding at the edges.
We need to spend our modest resources on projects that rebuild our downtown and existing neighborhoods. The city helped Magnolia Market with a small amount — if memory serves me, about $200,000 — to develop the Silos project. While some criticized this expenditure in the newspaper, it was a wise choice and followed the general plan. That small investment continues to generate substantial sales tax revenue and employment. And the Silos tourist market is energizing many new small businesses.
Obviously Magnolia Market is a special case and it would be hard to replicate. However, there are many entrepreneurs ready to help rebuild Waco’s iconic downtown, Elm Avenue and many neighborhoods. Five million dollars would go a long way toward helping these important areas. Let’s follow our adopted plan and rebuild our urban core.
Dave Morrow, Waco
So much for relief
An interesting coincidence: Your editorial in the Trib entitled “House bill looks like solid fix for local schools” [April 5] was published just one day after we received our 2019 property tax appraisal from the McLennan County Appraisal District. Most of the provisions in the bill look good, but the one that “whittles away school district tax rates by at least four cents” doesn’t seem to do much to solve the problem of over-reliance on local property taxes to pay for our schools.
For example, consider our case in China Spring ISD: According to the new appraisal, the 2018 CSISD tax rate was $1.35872 per $100 of taxable value. A reduction of four cents would reduce the tax rate by 2.944 percent. Meanwhile, our property’s appraised value increased by 10.78 percent.
We are over 65 and our school tax is frozen, and I don’t know about other appraisals, but it seems that most taxpayers will still see an increase in school taxes unless something else is done.
Herbert R. Haynes, China Spring
Pot, meet kettle
Is it just me or did anyone else notice that former District Attorney Abel Reyna, a court-appointed attorney for a person accused of murder, argued that the $1 million bail bond set by Judge Ralph Strother was “excessive”?
Don Garretson, West