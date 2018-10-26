Showing Willpower
I have officially renounced my independence! Come Nov. 6, I will do something I’ve never done in my life — I will vote exclusively for a slate of candidates recommended by prominent Republican George Will. Per his recommendation I will vote ONLY for Democratic candidates or any third-party candidate who opposes the White Russian (formerly GOP) Party in any race locally or nationally.
I will not support a party that believes American Nazis are “very fine people,” rips screaming children from immigrant parents’ arms and then locks them in cages, conspires with foreign enemies to maintain their grip on power, specializes in voter suppression, thinks women should be seen but not heard and loves to discriminate against LGBT people who are “persona non grata” to these bigots.
I cannot support a party that refuses to uphold their oaths to the Constitution and prefers the leadership of dictators and authoritarians over proven world leaders and allies, a party whose only legislative accomplishment is nominating a possible would-be rapist to the Supreme Court, a party that rouses its base of white supremacists with immigration policies based exclusively on cruelty, a party that chooses blood money over innocent Saudi murder victims.
I shall not support a party that insists all negative coverage is merely “fake news” while its loyalists send pipe bombs to those who dare to question their moral superiority, a party whose angry mobs exhibit their inner hysteria through chants of “Lock her up!” while ignoring their own leader’s obvious crimes.
Finally, I will never support a party led by a lying white nationalist whose sadism is surpassed only by his ignorance, one who licks the communist boots of Putin, demands fealty yet cannot summon an iota of empathy, one who calls the press the “enemy of the people” as he channels Stalin, Hitler and the other despots he so greatly admires.
Thanks, Mr. Will, for your suggestions. I hope other citizens follow your advice!
William Howard, McGregor
Give JP the boot
This election features a highly important match-up for justice of the peace, Precinct 1. Dare I say it is the most important local election you could vote in?
Our residents were outraged by the acts of District Attorney Abel Reyna, and when they find out his partner in all of it, Pete Peterson, was involved, they’re outraged by his actions as well. Peterson is the JP who ordered million-dollar bonds in the Twin Peaks incident, keeping people in jail far longer than they should have been, all while abusing their constitutional rights.
Up till the Twin Peaks incident I didn’t realize that a JP had so much power to ruin people’s lives. I’m voting for a candidate who believes everyone’s rights matter and will respect the rule of law, Lauren Daugherty.
Stephen Carter, Hewitt