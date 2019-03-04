Attention, respect
I recently listened to a podcast in which one of the producers, Clare Toeniskoetter of “The Daily,” interviewed students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School a year after the 2018 shooting massacre. While soaking in the words of those students, I couldn’t help notice Toeniskoetter’s attitude during the interview: She didn’t try to correct the girls or try to project her opinions or emotions onto the students. She let them talk through their grief and confusion, which continue a full year later.
The older generation doesn’t seem to give any credibility to students’ opinions on issues in our country when those issues affect them as well. People ignore or attack students for their age instead of their stances on issues they speak out about. One example: the treatment of David Hogg and Emma Gonzalez, leaders of the gun-reform movement arising from the Stoneman Douglas High School massacre. Bruce Thornton of Frontpage reduced Hogg and his fellow students to political “shock troops.”
Hogg and Gonzalez organized a nationwide school walkout on March 14, 2018, to demonstrate how serious they are about gun reform. At least 2,000 McLennan County students joined in the protest. Waco High School senior Alyssa Riggs wrote: “To stop violence, we must first become educated about the problem. We need to learn what causes violence.”
Yet since they’re teenagers, they are scoffed at, maybe pitied, but never taken seriously. As adults, we need to be more like Clare Toeniskoetter: listening, patient and attentive to the young voices around us. As people who lived through a traumatic event — people with a firsthand account of what it’s like to see friends die before their eyes — such students deserve our full attention and our full respect.
Katherine McClellan, Waco
Too old to drink?
I saw on the news tonight that a registered sex offender is running for a city council seat in Marlin. This is by far the most insane thing I’ve ever heard. Surely somebody else from Marlin will see things like I do and run against him. Such a candidate is not fit for a job where he must interact with others.
I also wonder if he abides by the sex offender law that says he must have a registered sex-offender sign in his front yard. I looked on the sex-offender registry for those in my same ZIP code and there are 783. I have yet to see a sign posted.
The last thing I have to say is that my very old and dear friends went into a very well-known restaurant along Interstate 35 the other afternoon and were told the establishment could not serve them beer because they were too old. Best I can remember the legal age is 21 till they can’t live to drink beer anymore. They have worked very hard in life paying taxes and abiding by laws. Then a 23-year-old tells them they can’t have a beer. Sounds like prejudice against 80-year-olds to me!
Diane Schrader, Waco