I-35 safety issue
Regarding the Sunday Trib story, “Businesses brace for widening of Interstate 35 through Waco”: I have only one negative thing to say of this project. Can someone give a good viable reason for why the pedestrian bridge will not be replaced? The I-35 pedestrian bridge is used quite often by Waco residents and Baylor University students alike. The manager of Collin Street Bakery is even shown running on this bridge. Several photos staff photographer Rod Aydelotte took were from this pedestrian bridge.
I have heard it would be too expensive to replace. Well, there we go again, putting a price on human life. This is a vital safety measure for residents and tourists in our area who may not have transportation available to them. Because of the makeup of our area, we should actually have that one replaced and one or two more added. If they want to say it cannot be done, then I must ask why it is that there are currently two pedestrian bridges on I-37 going into Corpus Christi with two more now being built? This is on a stretch of road about two miles long with some residential development on one side, heavy industrial use on the other. It does not have near the residential activity that the Baylor area of I-35 does. Yet, as said earlier, they are currently adding two more pedestrian bridges in that area.
Wake up, Waco leaders. Don’t take no for an answer on this safety issue.
Robert Whitley, Waco
Serving us daily
Federal employees serve and protect us every day at every level across the country and in our community. At no time was this more evident than during the 35-day partial government shutdown this year.
From ensuring safe air travel to regulating new medicines to maintaining a safe food supply to processing Social Security checks, civil servants are everywhere, yet invisibly so. And, contrary to popular belief, 85 percent of the federal workforce is located outside of Washington, D.C.
When natural disasters strike, they provide relief and help us rebuild. When mass shootings take place, they enter harm’s way and care for the wounded. And when once-eradicated viruses reappear, they investigate public health crises. Whether they are in the public eye or active behind the scenes, civil servants take pride in working for something bigger than themselves.
At a time when the image of civil servants is unfairly tainted and the idea of a career in public service is not on the minds of young professionals, it’s imperative that we recognize public servants and the noble profession of civil service. As we celebrate Public Service Recognition Week, let’s thank a federal employee for keeping our country running safely, efficiently and for the good of the American people.
Joyce Taggart, Waco
They’re coming!
According to the U.S. Census Bureau and National Institute on Health, Hispanics will become the majority population in the United States. Which means these folks will reclaim most if not all of the territory stolen from Mexico without ever firing a shot. Time to brush up on your español, compadres.
Elias Clark, Eagle Pass