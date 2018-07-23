Fighting back
I’m for progress and growth, but not the kind loaded with rocket fuel. Not all the residents of Waco and McLennan County want or can keep up with the Gaineses. There are many feeling financially squeezed from large property tax increases by the McLennan County Appraisal District.
People who rent their homes or run businesses may be squeezed the hardest. Taxes go up, rent goes up and they have little recourse to the MCAD. A Trib article in April mentioned a 500+ percent increase in protests filed this year over last year. Maybe property owners of McLennan County can squeeze the MCAD, county officials and judges and state lawmakers by having an additional 500 percent increase in protests in 2019. Civil protest of course.
Furthermore, property owners should not be intimidated by the MCAD. The protest process is a right for property owners and those with leases that include property tax payments to dispute unjustified increases. And I believe we should take advantage of that opportunity.
Todd Hardcastle, Waco
Earning our keep
“Do we ever stop to realize that the privilege we had of being born here was a gift, something we didn’t earn?” How ridiculous to think we just woke up one day to a great place.
Regarding Bill and Mary Thomas’ July 13 letter: More than 95 million Americans have given their lives for the freedoms we have in the United States. From the Revolutionary War, the War of 1812, Mexican-American War, Civil War, Spanish American War, WWI, WWII, Vietnam War, Iraq and Afghanistan, we have earned it. I’m not a proponent of war, but sometimes you just have to stand up and fight for your freedom. And when gangs and drug cartels take over your country, it’s time to make a stand. Leaving only assures the bad guys an easy win.
Carol Howe, Waco
Socialism defined
With all the talk of the new Democratic Socialist Party, I decided to go to the dictionary for a definition of socialism. Socialism was defined as a society or group living with no personal property. So from that definition I can only assume that George Soros, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, Harry Reid, Chuck Schumer, Bernie Sanders, John McCain and all the other millionaire Democrats and all millionaire politicians will rush down to donate all their millions and billions to society along with their mansions in gated communities to join the rest of the people of America.
And I am sure that from their stellar initiative that Madonna, Cher, Robert De Niro, Whoopi, Rob Reiner and others will be dumping their wealth in order to join the Socialist Society. If you believe this, keep listening to the Soros left. In reality their idea of socialism is to keep theirs and tax the middle class into submission by the rich progressive globalists who want to rob the world! If they care so much then, let them make the first move!
Butch Miller, Waco