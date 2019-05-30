Class in the press box
So the Midway Independent School District is contemplating another huge bond election for improvements to the district. As a reluctant taxpayer in the Midway district, this does not make me very happy. An earlier letter to the editor [Terry Connell, May 28] summed up my feelings on this matter quite succinctly: $13 million for improvements to locker room facilities? Really, Midway? Do you just think that money in your school district grows on trees? This is ridiculous. I can see renovated locker rooms on college campuses and in the professional ranks, but for a high school? Seriously?
Midway officials are saying they need a new elementary school, meaning more classroom space is needed. I have a solution for you. Since you are so bent on athletic facilities, why not hold your classes in your $1 million press box at the football stadium? Voters ponied up the money for that several years ago and, given your press box really only sees use about five or six times a year, you should have plenty of space to devote to classes. And, given that I doubt the covered practice facility that you also had to have is not fully used during the day, why not hold classes there as well?
A friend of mine once told me that in the new administration building (yes, we had to pay for that too) the toilet paper roll holders are shaped like little Panthers. If this is true, then this is a fine use of taxpayer money. You mention that the average monthly taxes will amount to a daily Starbucks fix, based on an average district household value of $226,000. Well, my house is appraised at considerably more than that (thanks a lot, Chip and Jo) so my taxes will be higher, as will that of many others. Yes, it is not a lot of money, but it is the principle of the thing: I am tired of having to pay for items I consider superfluous.
If you ram this proposal through (and I am sure you will), at least have the decency to list all of your proposed improvements as separate line items, so that the taxpayers can vote on each individual expense, and not just group everything together like you are so fond of doing. I might be persuaded to vote for some of your proposals, but I am definitely not in favor of an additional $13 million so your athletes have a nice comfortable dressing area. If high school sports are all about overcoming adversity and building character, then a simple wooden chair should do instead of a E-Z-Boy recliner.
I am all for quality education, but this need to constantly have the best of everything for athletics has got to stop, and it needs to stop now.
Michael Welhausen, Waco
Isolating campus gays
Once again I am very disappointed in Baylor University’s treatment of the LGBT community. Do they not realize how isolating it can be for a gay student attending the university? Other groups have the opportunity to get together. Why not members of the LBGT community?
Valerie Fallas, Waco