Quid pro quo
It is apparent that members of Congress are well acquainted with what quid pro quo means. Many are involved with it every year.
To run for Congress, one needs significant funding. A few are independently wealthy, some have good sources of funding; however, most need considerable help. Much of this help comes from political action committees such as those under the Democratic National Committee and Republican National Committee.
The Democratic Party and Republican Party each have three committees: national, House and Senate. These committees then control who receives financial funding for their next election and who does not.
For many issues and bills that come up in Congress, in order to receive funding for their next election cycle, a member of Congress must vote the party line. Otherwise, the party committee will not help fund their next election campaign. This gives rise to many party-line votes in Congress, as is now taking place in the impeachment inquiry. Of course, what the PACs are doing is clearly a quid pro quo!
And changing the charge against the president to bribery, as Democrats are now doing, still applies, as the PACs control of many members of Congress. And there is all of the corporate money, given based on how a member votes on certain bills.
There is a lot more solid evidence that many if not most members of Congress have been involved in a quid pro quo than the president. Why do they not reign?
Don Hardcastle, Waco
Tip for Democrats
Survey data shows that restaurant servers and customers love the tipping system. Why do most of the Democratic presidential candidates want to scrap it?
The current approach works well: Servers are legally guaranteed to earn at least the minimum wage with tips included; Census Bureau data shows they report earning twice that or more, thanks to generous tips that follow great service.
Tipped workers have fought against changes to this system, and with good reason. In states that have abandoned the tipped wage system, servers often find themselves replaced with automated alternatives such as tabletop-ordering devices. A new report from economists at Miami and Trinity Universities finds that restaurants employ fewer tipped workers in these high-cost environments.
Here’s a tip for the politicians supporting a change to this system: The employees don’t want it.
Michael Saltsman, Employment Policies Institute, Washington, D.C.
Confused electron
I have always believed that electricity, regardless of generation source, be it nuclear, coal, wind, sun, water, oil or gas, once generated is fed to the grid from which we all get our electricity. I am confused as to how, as written by Trib contributor Alan D. Northcutt, we can use a utility providing 100% renewable energy unless the generating power plant runs a dedicated line to our house.
I do think we can use our resources better, but that electron in the system doesn’t know to come to a particular house.
Carl Buckland, Whitney
