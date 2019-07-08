God help us
The Supreme Court of the United States just ruled that partisan gerrymandering is now legal under federal law! “The drafters of the Constitution understood that politics would play a role in drawing election districts when they gave the task to state legislatures,” Chief Justice John Roberts rationalized in writing for the 5-4 majority. The Founders also knew there would be corruption, but does that mean we should also start legalizing that?
Oh, that’s right, we already are. Since we know Jesus made Trump president and appointed the justices to get this done, these words from Numbers 23:23 come to mind: “What God hath wrought!”
God help us.
Jack Bowen, Fort Worth
EDITOR’S NOTE: In complete fairness to Chief Justice Roberts, his ruling does hold out options to eliminate partisan gerrymandering. He cites as a constitutionally viable option a provision in the first bill introduced in the current Congress to create 15-member independent commissions in states to draw congressional districts and establish redistricting criteria. The bill passed the U.S. House. Congressman Bill Flores, who represents Central Texas, opposed this sweeping election reform bill, citing it as an “attempt to federalize the states’ constitutional responsibilities to administer our elections.”
Honoring veterans
Why did the Supreme Court uphold that it was OK to have a cross on public land in Maryland? It was not placed there for religious reasons but rather to honor our veterans of World War I who gave their lives for their Americans. According to Christ, “There is no greater love than to lay down your life for your fellow man.” Basically this particular cross is a memorial to those who served and can be viewed as a symbol of peace.
In author Steve Waldman’s opinion column “When is a cross no longer Christian?” in the June 22 Trib, he failed to mention who was really behind the cross’s removal. Was it the Maryland natives who drove by it frequently? No, it was mainly a few individuals from the D.C.-based American Humanist Association, whose members are mostly atheists and agnostics. They follow the tenets of the Humanist Manifesto (Version 3) which denies the existence of a caring, omnipotent god. Although the number of atheists in the United States is growing, it is still small compared to those who believe in one Supreme Being.
Bill McBride, Woodway
Happy trails
I am visiting your state and, after reading your newspaper, I see that you are not fair and balanced. You are a typical liberal biased-based newspaper.
I am glad I do not live here. President Trump is doing the best he can. That would never be reported in your biased newspaper. Keep up the bad work!
Donna Markland, Milwaukee, Wisconsin