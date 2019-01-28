Our Russian stooge
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s objective for more than 20 years has been to undermine democracy, dividing our people with propaganda and misinformation while destroying our allies. President Trump is working to pull the United States out of NATO and is in favor of breaking up the European Union. The reason we have not had World War III is because of our NATO allies. The Putin playbook uses faux outrage and “in-fear-mation” to achieve his objectives: Rile up white nationalists and racists by pushing propaganda and false or misleading information on a “wall” while shutting down our federal government.
Putin could not have asked for a better puppet in the Oval Office or in the Senate. Eighty percent of Republicans only recently voted to end sanctions on a Russian oligarch who meddled in our election and has close ties to Putin. Every action taken has benefited Russia or allies of Russia. Tariffs benefit Putin and damage Texas farmers. China is now increasing soybean imports from Russia and Brazil — and putting tariffs on American soy.
Putin has only to hint and Trump delivers in spades. More pages are being taken out of the Russian playbook. We now, for instance, have a president who believes laws don’t apply to him. He is calling our intelligence and security agencies liars and the press fake news (lugenpresse is shouted at his rallies). This is clear evidence of a dictator. Such actions are not American. This is not, and never should be, what America stands for.
Sandra Blankenship, Killeen
Evil and horrendous
I read and hear every day how terrible President Trump is. He is a Nazi, a racist, a woman-hater — anything liberals can think up.
Well, from now on liberals cannot say anything about Trump as bad as what the governor of New York has done, at least not till they openly denounce what Andrew Cuomo has done. What he and his minions have done is unbelievably evil and horrendous. They even celebrated passing a law that says it’s OK to do away with a baby up to and after birth. So happy about this law, he ordered the Empire State Building lit in pink — a color that has been used to honor women who have or had breast cancer.
I’m so glad Cuomo is a liberal and liberals have to deal with trying to defend what can’t be defended. This has nothing to do with a woman’s rights over her own body. Of course, she has rights to her own body. But neither she nor a caregiver nor a nurse practitioner (a doctor doesn’t have to be present) has the right to decide about another body. The body of another human being. What is it called when a person puts to death another person? Murder.
Thank God we in Texas have a governor and elected officials who don’t believe in killing babies. Think of this every time you vote. You see what liberals are OK with. We never want Texas to become like New York.
Jerry Willett, Lorena