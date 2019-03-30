Trust in Trump
The premise of Professor Robert Baird’s March 10 column is that if President Trump would read history, he would learn statecraft. Baird is convincing on two points: First, as a philosophy professor, he reads a lot and can quote from past writers. Next, to say he does not like President Trump is a gross understatement.
It would help some philosophers, like Baird, if they would read current national and international developments before suggesting how our leaders should proceed. Also, it is more meaningful if the quotes given relate to the points they are making.
Our economy is much better than under the past president. Employment is increasing and unemployment decreasing, especially for minorities. Companies are bringing production back to the United States and our GDP has increased. Negotiations are taking place to reduce our trade deficits with other countries.
Regarding Baird’s statement that President Trump does not have empathy: In addition to the above accomplishments, Trump got a law passed that increases the income of the lowest-paid individuals, which shows he has empathy for them. These are just a few of Trump’s accomplishments for the American people. Personally I prefer to have leaders who make history, not just read and write about it. I wonder how many jobs philosophers like Baird have created, how many buildings they have built and how many organizations and companies they have created and run.
Professor Baird is certainly a personable and likable individual. Possibly now he will read Robert Mueller’s report and not just dwell on the past.
Don Hardcastle, Emeritus Prof. of Physics, Baylor University
Trust in Barr
Attorney General William Barr isn’t just the nation’s top lawyer, he’s also one of the last members of Trump’s cabinet who has the capability to inspire trust and hold legitimacy among a broad, bipartisan swath of the American public. The unrelenting chaos of the last two years has damaged Americans’ trust in common facts, authorities and institutions. Barr can help reverse this trend.
Barr has promised Congress that he will give them Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report once he’s redacted out all the classified information: national security sources and methods, facts relating to ongoing investigations and grand jury proceedings. As he works through that information, he will have to make judgment calls about what can stay and what needs to go.
When in doubt, he should leave as much information in the report as possible. In a hyperpartisan, bitterly mistrustful time such as ours, a dose of transparency could avert a great deal of strife.
Rick Hall, legal advisor, Republicans for the Rule of Law
EDITOR’S NOTE: In a March 25 statement, Republican Congressman Bill Flores, whose district includes Waco, called for “full release of all legally disclosable portions of the report so that all Americans can read for themselves the special counsel’s investigation and findings.” He said the report summary makes clear “that the Democrats’ continuing partisan attacks and failure to accept the 2016 election results are a waste of time and that they should end.”