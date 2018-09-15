Circus in Hewitt
Trib staff writer Cassie L. Smith has done an excellent job of reporting the antics of various members of the Hewitt City Council, staff, associates and contenders for public office in Hewitt. However, I am now curious to know if the editors of the Waco Tribune-Herald and Ms. Smith are going to put any effort into reporting on the individuals running to fill the vacant position on the Hewitt City Council in the upcoming election?
Will the editors and Ms. Smith be willing to actually interview the individuals and ask them pertinent questions such as positions on tax rates, what they think priorities for the city should be, what they think they can bring to the table to improve the infrastructure of the city and what they can contribute toward improving the image of the city? What are the political backgrounds of the individuals? How do they feel about their city at the moment? Why are they running for an unpaid position on the City Council? How will they communicate with their potential constituents? Why would anyone vote for them, specifically?
Does the Tribune-Herald intend to put as much effort into reporting the potential for improvement as has been put into airing Hewitt’s dirty laundry before the entire readership of the Waco Tribune-Herald, not just the residents of Hewitt? I would think it would be the newspaper’s goal to inform the people on all issues, not just those with salacious and titillating tidbits.
Harry D. Eyre Jr., Hewitt
EDITOR’S NOTE: So far as we can tell, Trib coverage of Hewitt City Hall exceeds by far that of any other news media and includes developments beyond what erupts during Hewitt City Council meetings. The Trib plans coverage of candidates running for the single council seat left vacant by Councilman Kurt Krakowian’s resignation.
***
Closed meetings? Why do so many city councils so often have to resort to closed meetings?
City Council members are our employees and should not be having “secret meetings,” either executive sessions or “walking quorums.” Politicians are always crying out for transparency when running for office, then get into office and hold “secret meetings.” Yet everything they discuss concerns the people who elected them and should be discussed in front of them. Council members — not just in Hewitt but in all cities — seem to believe they are above the law and can do whatever they want, regardless of how it leaves constituents confused and in the dark.
This goes on at state and federal levels, too. It’s time we the American people stood up and quit accepting their excuses of, “That’s the way it is.” November is coming up. Get out and vote and convey to elected officials that we aren’t taking this disrespect. If the people we elect to take their place don’t do what they are supposed to do, we can replace them also!
William Pugh, Valley Mills