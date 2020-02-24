Pro-life matters
Last Thursday, a letter to the editor written by Warren Fain was published falsely claiming that I am not doing enough to protect the lives of unborn children. The spurious reason provided by the letter’s author was that I was a cosponsor of HR 681, the Life at Conception Act during the 115th Congress (2017-2018) versus being an original sponsor. This is a disingenuous statement that blatantly ignores my unmatched pro-life record during the nine-plus years I have served this district in Congress.
My record speaks for itself. Since I was elected to Congress in 2010, I have cosponsored more than 80 bills to protect the lives of the unborn. Throughout both Republican and Democrat-controlled Congresses and presidencies, I have battled for life in budgets, spending bills, health-care laws and executive branch regulations.
During this period, I have a 100 percent lifetime rating from National Right to Life and an A rating from the Susan B. Anthony List, the two most widely respected national pro-life policy organizations. During my time in Congress, I have also been endorsed by every major pro-life organization. Last Congress, in addition to co-sponsoring HR 681, I was an original cosponsor of legislation to defund Planned Parenthood and legislation to prohibit any federal funding to be spent on abortions or health coverage that covers abortions.
In this Congress, I am a cosponsor of 20 bills that promote the sanctity of life, and I worked with pro-life allies to be the original author of HR 3985, the Every New Heart Deserves a Chance Act. This bill makes it a crime for a physician to knowingly perform an abortion after evidence of a fetal heartbeat. Despite the unwillingness by House Democrats to bring up any pro-life bills, I have voted multiple times during 2019 and 2020 to stop attempts by the Democrat majority to reverse President Trump’s strong pro-life regulatory actions.
On this issue, my record is unassailable. My commitment to the sanctity of human life goes well beyond the original authorship and/or co-sponsorship of a single bill. For someone to falsely claim that I am not sufficiently pro-life is false and beyond the pale. Most importantly, our friends, neighbors and the constituents of this district know that the author’s claims are deceitful.
Looking forward, as the 17th District votes for its next representative, we need to make sure that we vote for a candidate who will match my pro-life record in the House of Representatives.
U.S. Rep. Bill Flores, Congressional District 17
EDITOR’S NOTE: We hesitate to wade too deeply into what appears to be a number of dueling pro-life groups and their conflicting endorsements, but we note that Republican Congresswoman Kay Granger of Fort Worth, also derided in Mr. Fain’s letter regarding her commitment to pro-life legislation, has also been endorsed by National Right to Life, the nation’s oldest and largest pro-life group.
* * *
A Feb. 19 Trib news story highlights the Democratic presidential candidates’ total embrace of abortion on demand and possible alienation of pro-life Democrats. The article mentions the reality that all Democratic presidential candidates have doubled down on support for abortion without government restrictions and with taxpayer funding.
The news story failed to mention a true innovation in Democratic support for a woman’s “right to choose.” The presidential hopefuls oppose legislation requiring appropriate medical care for any baby that survives an abortion. This issue was injected into party politics in January of 2019 by the Democratic governor of Virginia, Ralph Northam. In an interview, the governor made the startling statement that if an attempted abortion resulted in birth, the mother should be allowed to instruct “health-care” professionals to provide only comfort care and allow the baby to die.
The progressive party of “compassion” has taken a step down the infanticide road.
John Pisciotta, Pro-Life Waco director
