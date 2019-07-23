Pray for Trump
I am concerned about the presidential election in 2020. Our president has done a lot more than any other president. I am afraid if President Trump is not re-elected, our country is doomed. I encourage all Christians to begin praying that God will take total control of this election in 2020. Second, we must pray for a great awakening in America.
“If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” 2 Chronicles 7:14 (KJV). Let’s continue to keep America and our leaders in prayer.
Russell L. Brown, Waco
Obama immigrants!
Met a gentleman at church several years ago. This young man was attending Baylor University and was in America on a student visa from France. Our French friend attempted to stay in America, as an emigrant, adhering to the mountainous paperwork required.
Our friend has moved between Mexico, Canada and is now back in his homeland France. Our friend speaks five languages, has two advanced degrees from college and demonstrates a burning desire to become an “American.” He told me last week that things in France are in disarray and, unlike America, there is no chance to get ahead in Europe.
America’s conclaves of foreign nationals that we have, especially under the Obama regime, brought in by the planeload have no intent to assimilate, opting to bring their values, principles, language and flag to this nation. Our friend has not given up on the Land of Opportunity that is America.
Dan Dayton, West
The ‘Flying W’
Today I went to lunch with my father, which we try to do as often as possible. We always go through the process of deciding where to go. As we often do, we decided to go to George’s. When we arrived we noticed a group of women taking a photo in front of the George’s mural. We noticed the “W” (honoring Waco) was covered up. We assumed vandalism was the issue but decided to ask when we got seated. We soon found out the city of Waco didn’t want the logo used and demanded it be removed.
There are very few people who have loved and supported Waco with more consistency and dedication than Sammy Citrano & his George’s family! Rather than talk about the political ignorance involved, I offer a solution to prevent what could become a big deal for the city once customers become aware! First, the city can OK the logo to remain while deciding on a solution that will satisfy all. My suggestion would be to award the top 20 or 25 Waco businesses a golden “W” which they can display as proud and valued Waco business leaders. This could become a Waco tradition. A few businesses could be added each year with much hoopla. And the “W” and its rights could always be rescinded if the business proved unworthy!
Raymond Carter, Waco