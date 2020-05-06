Playing it safe
My wife and I, N95 face masks secure in place (and purchased months before Jan. 1, 2020, btw), ventured to a local food store, having exhausted our options with curbside delivery. (Sometimes you just have to walk the aisles.) It was encouraging to see how many people were wearing masks or some kind of personal protective gear. It was disheartening, however, to see how many people were not.
To those who may believe that wearing a mask is a matter of personal choice: I really don’t care what you think about yourself and whether you wear a mask for self-protection. I really do care, however, what you think about me and others. I was surprised to feel a distinct resentment at the obvious selfishness on public display. There seems to be no other description. Those of you who choose not to wear a mask announce, quite loudly, to the rest of us: ATTENTION! AISLE 7! SELFISH! LEAVING AN UNAVOIDABLE TRAIL OF AEROSOLS! BREATHE AT YOUR OWN RISK!
Folks, if you go out among other persons, wear a mask. Please. It’s the right thing to do.
Jay McMillen, Woodway
* * *
Under the Occupational Safety & Health Administration personal protection equipment standard, if an employer requires employees to wear a PPE, the employer must perform a hazard assessment; consider other alternative options to protect employees, such as installing a barrier between workers or workers and customers; identify and provide appropriate PPE for employees; train employees in the use and care of PPE; clean and replace PPE as needed; and create a plan that is periodically reviewed. However, if the employer allows the employees to voluntarily wear a loose-fitting mask, none of these rules apply.
If the mask is considered a respirator and the employer requires employees to wear a mask, the obligations under OSHA rules are much more detailed and stringent, including that the employer must provide a medical exam, make sure the mask fits properly and provide training to employees. But if the employer permits employees to voluntarily wear a respirator, then the employer must comply only with the Voluntary Use Requirements under the Respiratory Protection Standard.
Jake Johnson, vice president, Total Placement Staffing Solutions, Waco
Pray today
The National Day of Prayer was created in 1956 by a joint resolution of Congress and signed into law by President Truman. In 1988, the law was unanimously amended by both the House and Senate and signed into law by President Reagan designating the first Thursday in May as a day of national prayer. Every president since 1952 has signed a National Day of Prayer proclamation. It is not political; it is a time of prayer our nation sets aside, asking each American to pray for our nation. Please join millions of Americans today as we lift our voices praying.
The theme of the 2020 National Day of Prayer is “Pray God’s Glory Across the Earth,” based upon the verse in Habakkuk 2:14 which says, “For the earth will be filled with the knowledge of the glory of the Lord, as the waters cover the sea.” This is an unusual year when we pray for God’s healing amidst a pandemic that has gripped the world. Pray for our leaders, doctors, nurses and all who are caring for those suffering from the coronavirus.
Bobbyee Oliver, Woodway
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.