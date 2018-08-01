Mysteries of the VA
Yep, ol’ George Reamy got it right in his Sunday column regarding the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and other mysteries. There really is no figuring the VA.
VA notified me it was time for an unpleasant, invasive procedure to be performed and booked the consult many weeks out. This ordeal was scheduled for the Temple VA medical center. Hmm, last time I underwent this torture, it was done by a clinic in Waco by a doctor approved by the VA. The Waco clinic was nearly 50 miles closer.
I requested and was granted permission to have the procedure in Waco. It was done within a week.
Fast forward a year and I get a letter from the VA denying charges for the procedure. Called the Waco clinic and found I had a zero balance; the charges had been paid by the VA for close to a year. Contacted a patient rep at Doris Miller VA and this denial was investigated. Result? The right hand of the VA does not know what the left hand is doing!
Dan Dayton, West
EDITOR’S NOTE: The VA Mission Act signed by President Trump in June supposedly will streamline the process, allowing veterans to more promptly and readily secure subsidized medical care beyond the VA health-care network. Lawmakers have been arguing about how to pay for the program.
Passing of a giant
Waco and Texas have lost another giant in the passing of Murray Watson Jr., longtime state legislator, lawyer and champion of higher education. Dubbed by some “Mr. TSTC,” Murray was a quiet man, but his actions spoke reams of what an outstanding person he was. Through his efforts, thousands of Texas children were able to receive a technical or college education.
Where will the next leaders come from? Few people of Murray’s caliber are in sight. Murray was a friend and mentor to so many of us. He had a vision of not just Waco but Texas in providing an educated workforce for our state and nation. Thank you, Murray, for all your help and advice over the years. You made me a better man!
Sam Cryan, Waco
EDITOR’S NOTE: Elton Stuckly Jr., TSTC executive vice chancellor and chief strategic relations officer, notes that Watson’s name is on TSTC’s student recreation center, which neatly factored into his wife, Greta, being honored with the nearby Culinary Arts building being named for her. “Murray and I walked out of the old (TSTC) system’s building and we were about a million dollars short to build the new Culinary Arts Center,” Stuckly said. “I said, ‘Mr. Watson, I want you to think about something. Your name is on that (the recreation center) building. Wouldn’t it be nice for it (the new building) to be called the Greta W. Watson Culinary Arts Center? If you give us a million dollars, you could look at each other forever.’ It wasn’t a couple of weeks later that he called and said he was going to do it.”