State of despair
Yes, Kathy O’Neil, America has been the freest and greatest country, but for how long? Every day with the current administration the United States wanes from this title. Our government is held captive by the president and his lack-of-experience minions. Look at the basic facts: This president fires anyone who disagrees with him, depriving us of experts in science and intelligence and battling corruption. He is rude to journalists at his press meetings, he overtly calls people he does not like demeaning names, he makes fun of people with disabilities, he made nasty comments about a Gold Star family and military widows and he aligns himself with dictators of the world. He is a misogynist who encourages hate groups by calling them “good people.” He, supposed leader of the free world, suggested injection with disinfectant as protection from the current deadly virus. The next day he recanted, saying he was only being sarcastic. Is that what the American people need to hear during this deadly time? Really? We are in the midst of a deadly pandemic causing thousands of deaths and we need strong leadership and truth, not the incoherent babblings from this man. He quotes statistics from journals that do not exist. He’s a habitual liar and egotist and self-absorbed. He’s a bully who runs his administration with a mallet and chainsaw.
No, it is not appalling that people want to return to work or businesses want to open, but new cases and deaths continue to rise. Possibly if this administration and this president had responded sooner to the viral threat instead of calling it a “Democratic hoax,” our country would not be suffering the high losses of life. We would have been better prepared to meet this crisis. And what kind of president threatens states with the loss federal monies if they allow mail-in ballots in the November election, even though he used a mail-in ballot for the last Florida election? Shall I continue? These are not rumors or bad press but the truth.
The opposition to Trump and his administration does not override all concerns for this country. We are in a state of confusion and despair because of this one man. Trump’s deplorable behavior is destructive to the United States and the world which follows our lead. If the president treated you like he does those he dislikes, Ms. O’Neil, I believe you would be terribly insulted.
Donna M. Myers, Waco
Keep on trucking!
During the past several months of this COVID-19 pandemic, much praise and recognition have been given through the media to essential workers, especially medical personnel, and rightly so. Recently a newly formed local organization, Texans Helping Others, of which I am a member, realized there was a group of essential workers receiving little to no recognition for what they do. This group consists of our truck drivers who are on the job day and night, delivering medical supplies, groceries and day-to-day items needed to keep this country moving during these trying times. Truck-stop diners, cafes and restaurants were shut down; some only offered drive-through service, making it almost impossible for these truck drivers to stop and get a meal while delivering their goods.
With the assistance of donations from many businesses, private organizations and individuals, Texans Helping Others set out to assist and recognize our truck drivers for what they are doing. For five consecutive weekends, beginning on Friday, April 17, and ending on Saturday, May 16, we set up at the IH-35 rest area outside of Abbott at the 362A mile marker in a food trailer. On Fridays we were on the northbound side, on Saturdays the southbound side. We provided sack lunches consisting of a sandwich, a bag of chips, a bag of cookies, a package of peanut-butter crackers, condiments, napkins and a bottle of cold water to any and all truckers who wanted one free of charge. Our goal was to serve 1,500 truckers. During these five weekends we endured cold winds, warm and humid days and, finally on our last day, we served during a constant rain. In the end we served a total of 1,538 truck drivers along with numerous traveling individuals who saw what we were doing and stopped to thank us for what we were doing.
We thank all our sponsors and appreciate our truck drivers and all essential workers for being on the front lines during this crisis. We salute them all and say, “Keep on trucking!”
Wilbert “Walky” Wachtendorf, Hewitt
