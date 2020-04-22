Praise for pols
I liked the Waco Trib editorial “Celebrating the heroes among us” [April 16], which praised the ordinary citizens of our community who are serving on the front lines against the COVID-19 virus.
The editorial says that when the history of this pandemic is written, there will be few politicians among the heroes. But among those few will be the political leaders of Waco and McLennan County.
A month ago, Waco’s COVID-19 infection rate was higher than the state rate. Now the local infection rate is less than one-sixth of the national rate and about one-half of the state rate. The local death rate is also one-sixth of the national rate. Make no mistake, our local leaders are also saving lives.
If you could talk the COVID-19 virus to death, Donald Trump would have killed it by now. Gov. Greg Abbott appears afraid of emerging from Trump’s shadow. But our local leaders have quietly gone about doing what needed to be done, and they told us the truth while doing it.
Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver, the Waco City Council, McLennan County Judge Scott Felton, the McLennan County Commissioners Court and Justice of the Peace Dianne Hensley have all exercised great leadership and good judgment during this crisis.
Mayor Deaver issued an emergency social distancing order as soon as it was clear there was community spread of the virus. Justice of the Peace Diane Hensley ordered a dead body to be tested for the virus, making it easier to trace potential contacts.
Partisanship and leadership are mutually exclusive. At a time when most state and national Republican politicians appear frozen by their fear of offending Donald Trump, our local political leaders — most of them Republicans — are doing their jobs.
The Waco community is fortunate to have this kind of political leadership during this crisis.
Charles Reed, Waco
Don’t pocket the cash
On March 27, President Trump signed into law the $2 trillion stimulus package that, among many other things, provides a $1,200 payment to individuals with an adjusted gross income under $75,000 on their 2018 taxes. The IRS started distributing those stimulus checks this past week.
I refused the money, and I challenge you to do the same.
I contributed nothing to society to earn this money nor am I part of the target population of COVID-19 patients and organizations on the medical front lines of this pandemic. If you’re reading this, neither are you. Therefore, the $1,200 payments we are receiving from the government aren’t rightfully ours to keep, even though they are ours by law.
Instead, transfer the payment to someone and something that obviously needs it most. Select a volunteer organization of your choice that is directly involved in the treatment of COVID-19 patients and send it to their relief fund. I contributed $1,200 to Samaritan’s Purse, an organization that supplies and operates a 68-bed emergency hospital in New York City.
Isaiah Scott, Waco
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.