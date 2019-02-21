The right thing
Cameron Park Zoo and Oklahoma City Zoo are to be commended: the former for adopting an orphaned mountain lion cub, the latter for not prematurely separating the traumatized litter mates. [“Cameron Park Zoo to adopt orphaned South Dakota mountain lion cub,” Feb. 19.] So many unscrupulous animal exhibitors tear families apart so the cubs can be used for profitable photo props, an issue PETA is working hard to stop.
Taking in animals in need is the right thing to do and the zoos’ actions make them a model for other zoos to follow. So many animals find themselves displaced through no fault of their own: Some are orphaned, exotic pets are discarded, roadside zoos go under and natural disasters leave animals without homes. Many of these animals end up in dire situations; some may be dumped and left to fend for themselves, which often ends in starvation. Others may get caught up in the exotic pet trade and be passed from one bad situation to the next.
There is an overwhelming need for safe havens for big cats, bears, reptiles and other wild and exotic species, and accredited zoos have an important role to play.
Brittany Peet, Director, Captive Animal Law Enforcement, PETA Foundation
Idiots on loose
The Trib response to Mr. Hayslip’s Feb. 21 letter was typically condescending and off the mark in regard to crime committed by illegal aliens. Regardless what the specific statistics are, his point was why do we tolerate more crime regardless its percentage of the whole if it can be prevented? Your response not only ignored that point but seemed to support the stupid comment of a homeowner who tolerates termites because they don’t do any more damage than the other vermin. How idiotic!
Dan Ahart, Clifton