Burleson nails it
I have been waiting for someone to put into words better than I what I feel and think about Donald Trump since way before his election and, of course, afterward. I’ve lost count of the times I’ve thought: “Oh, my gosh! Does anybody else see a parallel between what he’s doing and what Adolf Hitler did?” On the morning after the 2016 election, I told my husband that for the first time, I was ashamed to be called an American.
To quote Trib columnist Blake Burleson in his March 1, 2020 column, Jewish philosopher and Reform Rabbi Emil Fackenheim (1916-2004) wrote that what was “unprecedented” about the Holocaust was that “ordinary and even respectable citizens committed ... crimes on a scale previously unimaginable,” only to become in the Holocaust’s aftermath ordinary and respectable once more without showing any moral anguish.
Almost all Republicans in elected office and running for office appear to be enabling Trump’s corruption of the presidency and dismantling of the rule of law. His enablers say he is “perfect for our time.” Some even believe this in their hearts. And, as Mr. Burleson notes, so far there is only one — Mitt Romney — “with the moral courage to have stood up and said, ‘NO! Not only is this president not perfect but he has abused his power and should be removed from office!’ ”
Ruby Trombley, Waco
Uncomfortable truths
I read my friend Mike O’Bric’s hate-filled rant [Letters, March 8] against our duly elected president. Mike must subscribe to the same left-wing insanity as Mr. Caraway of Salado in his letter as they both keep tallies of the “lies” (actually, uncomfortable truths) ascribed to President Trump, 17,000 and counting! Whoa, methinks these gentlemen have too much time on their hands.
Dan Dayton, West
EDITOR’S NOTE: Thanks, Dan. During our cordial phone conversation with Mr. Dayton, he good-naturedly inquired about the number of “uncomfortable truths” credited to President Trump, given that tallies vary letter to letter. Fair question. Problem: The tally changes by the day. On the third anniversary of President Trump’s inauguration, the Washington Post count stood at 16,241 just during his presidency. No bets on where the count stands today. Trump on Friday claimed to lack any knowledge that a pandemic response team within his National Security Council was disbanded under his watch. Richard Cherwitz’s column today explores this problem more broadly.
COVID-19 doubters
Most of the public will not forget who foresaw and recognized the viral threat in COVID-19 and who among us dismissed it as a hoax to be trivialized. As an example of this societal malady, a professional sportsperson spoke angrily about a major game cancellation. The cancellation should have served as a wake-up call, but his argument against it proved one of the most ignorant comments I’ve heard: He “didn’t see anyone with the illness.”
Nor is he likely to because 1) the reported incubation period before symptoms appears to be five days but can range up to 10-12 days, and 2) people infected do not wear signs saying, “I have COVID-19!” His reaction was the perfect example of self-centered thinking.
Nancy Marquis, Waco
