What’s up, Doc?
As a self-proclaimed #txlege nerd, the saga of petty drama surrounding the supposedly secret audio recording of a June conversation between Republican House Speaker Dennis Bonnen and conservative activist Michael Quinn Sullivan seemed to be a lot of smoke without much fire. That was until Tuesday’s release of the full 64-minute conversation between Bonnen, Sullivan and the now-resigned GOP caucus chair Dustin Burrows.
The optics of the meeting of the top two Republican legislators in the Texas House with the CEO of the conservative think tank Empower Texans is not overtly egregious. But a quick read-through of the transcript shows the dark, despicable motives of some of our state’s top leaders.
Bonnen offered to grant media access on the House floor to Sullivan’s group, a shameless political lobbying firm and PAC, while revoking access to Scott Braddock of the Quorom Report, a legitimate and widely subscribed Capitol insider publication.
The first-term speaker had closed the 2019 legislative session with a call that no members of the House campaign against incumbent members, regardless of party. The same speaker made a “hit list” of sorts with Sullivan of sitting Republicans that he would like Empower Texans to target, including local (due to a comically gerrymandered district) state representative Kyle Kacal, who represents a significant part of McLennan County. Bonnen committed to a realized goal to make the previous session the “worst session in the history of the legislature for cities and counties” with Burrows echoing, “I hope the next session’s even worse.” They have certainly succeeded in that endeavor with the previous champions of local control and small government voting time after time to strip cities and counties of the ability to govern themselves.
And our representatives? Who stands up for our community in Austin? According to Burrows, referring to state Rep. “Doc” Anderson of Waco: “Doc will come around” and “Doc is one of us.”
Doc, it’s time you and your colleagues in Austin answer who you are with: the speaker and his soulless corruption of our democracy or the community you “represent” when it’s convenient to you.
Jonathan Hill, Waco
Mixed bag
Just an observation: the letters sent in response to Mike O’Bric’s provocative Sunday letter spanned the gamut of purpose: 1. Two mostly informative with some political reference and 2. One blatantly political. One submitter wrote true to form; another surprised me with his balanced ideas and plea for us to consider one another’s opinions without slinging the usual mud.
Thank God! Maybe we have turned the corner and all of us can think and consider exactly what is real and true. There are legitimate positions on each side. Thank you, Mr. Dayton.
Nancy Marquis, Waco
