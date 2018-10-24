Democratic villainy
After two weeks of false attacks on the letter from McLennan County Republican Party Chairman Jon Ker concerning the local vandalizing of Ted Cruz campaign signs, I cannot remain silent to the tirades published by Trib Opinion Editor Bill Whitaker and Democratic Party Vice-Chair Mary Mann. Both have chosen to follow the Democrat form of name-calling and character assault rather than addressing the issues Colonel Ker succinctly raised.
Both Whitaker and Mann are guilty of mischaracterizing Colonel Ker’s letter and intentionally misinterpreting his point in order to render a personal attack rather than addressing the significant issues he offered. A simple, clear and true reading of Colonel Ker’s letter reveals his assertion of two points of concern: (1) that the inflammatory and violence-promoting comments by Democrat leaders at the NATIONAL level promotes violence, mob action and criminal conduct at the local levels as we have lately seen across the nation and (2) vandalism of campaign signs is a probable harbinger of the deeper threat to our society posed by that irresponsible rhetoric of those NATIONAL Democrat leaders. Read here Maxine Waters, Eric Holder and even former President Obama when he said to the effect that if they bring a knife, we bring a gun.
If Colonel Ker was “throwing excrement” as suggested by Ms. Mann, it was the excrement from the irresponsible rhetoric of the National Democratic leadership!
Dr. Francis Graham, Waco
***
As yet another symptom of the divisive rhetoric that divides our country, the yard-sign war continues. My First Amendment right to voice my support for Beto O’Rourke for the U.S. Senate has been violated twice by thieves trespassing on private property to steal these signs.
My husband and I have now resorted to using a ladder to nail our sign to a tree. Some might see this as a foolish battle, but it is not. No one has the right to take away my freedom of speech. I’ll keep fighting for and exercising this right, because the lower they go, the higher the tree sign goes.
I’ll also be exercising my right to vote. Voting is the best way to honor those who have fought and died to secure and protect the rights of all people. It is a far better way to fight for our cherished democracy. Please join me.
Ellie Caston, Waco
Voting in harmony
Kingly kudos to early-voting personnel at the First Assembly of God locale on Bosque Boulevard for their melange of kindness and proficiency. (Special thanks are due that busy little trouble-shooter wearing a solid white dress on opening day!) What a privilege to vote among such a thoughtful, professional staff. God has already blessed America, right here in Waco!
Kay King, Eddy