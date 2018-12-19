Political food fight!
I just read a letter in the Trib that had racial overtones. The writer blames a particular race in America for all the problems that, he claims, will cause the downfall of America. This race is preventing our nation from being the great nation we are capable of being. He calls this race a “tribe.” He accuses this tribe of all the phobia that exist. No, this man is not Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke. It’s John Vickrey [Letters, Dec. 14, “All-American oligarchs]. The tribe: Anglo-Saxon.
John, have you noticed that women and citizens of color have been doing a lot better now under a man of this lamentable, much-maligned tribe than under the last president? If you would watch news covered by real news networks, you would have seen this “racist” president working with leaders of inner cities to bring in companies to create jobs and help them open up their own businesses. All these leaders are men and women of color.
I can’t quite understand why a man with a name like Cruz would be of this tribe and Beto not. We know who to vote for in Texas. The implants who voted for Beto from liberal states like California tried to change that but failed. We all know that Beto could never get any of his agenda passed because freebies just don’t work and he knew it.
By the way, have you ever called the Clintons liars? How about the “you-can-keep-your-doctor” spin and health care plan? Was this a lie?
America is great now and it was when President Obama was in office.
William Bregan, McGregor
***
Now that we’re losing Obamacare thanks to a federal judge’s ruling, a lot of us will lose health care because we have pre-existing conditions. So can we please have the billions of dollars of our tax money designated to build a medieval wall so we can have 21st century health care for Americans? Obviously Mexico isn’t going to pay for the wall — and if our government shuts down as threatened, many of us will lose our income. The only good thing in all this is that all the politicians will be fired by the people and replaced with those for America and our people.
My good friend Jose who lives south of the border near El Paso will be mad because he’s setting up a rope/ladder business, enabling immigrants to scale this Trumpian wall with ease.
Jim Denton, Gatesville
***
In Joanne Hueske’s Nov. 30 letter titled “Who Are We,” she describes a number of things for which the Democratic Party stands. I agree with many of her points but will never support a Democrat. The thing she so obviously failed to mention is that the Democratic Party stands for abortion, anytime, anywhere.
If Republicans were to support abortion, I would stop voting for them. I will leave it to others to surmise why they think Ms. Hueske failed to mention this non-negotiable tenet of the Democratic Party. I think I know the answer.
Gene Griffin, Waco