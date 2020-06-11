Kudos to Holt
What an excellent statement by Waco Police Chief Ryan Holt [in Sunday’s Trib] about local policing and his comment about the tragic killing in Minneapolis of an unarmed black man: “The men and women of the Waco Police Department stand with every person who speaks out against this situation and peacefully seeks to affect change to prevent it from happening again.”
We are a law enforcement family and support positive policing. Our oldest retired as an air wing/snipers commander with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department; another son is a lawyer; and our youngest daughter served 5 years as a forensic analyst expert witness testifying in 22 counties for police officers in drug cases before becoming a doctor.
As such, Sunday’s column about violent protests and gun rights is just plain stupid. The last thing we need is inciting a bunch of white supremacist vigilantes and the Republican secret police of an impeached president, afraid of their shadows, with combat weapons interfering with, hindering, or obstructing local police, mayors, and city councils as they work with protesters ... the good and bad.
There have been many days of protests, not riots, and there will be many more. American cities are not under attack and the local police and justice systems don’t need the Second Amendment to do their duty.
Mike O’Bric, Woodway
Funding priorities
Defunding police departments means returning social services to local communities. These programs were created to assist the police with drugs, drunk driving, young adults and mental health arrests.
As Director of Alcohol Services for Tarrant County MHMR, I ran a DWI alcohol and drug education program. Anyone receiving a DWI (now DUI) in 1979 was stopped by the police, booked, sent to a judge before release and sentenced to the program. This program continues today with a success rate of 82%. In other words, the police had to deal with repeat offenders 2 out of 10 times rather the 9 out 10 drugged drivers.
A similar program addressing mental health arrests was established with the courts to commit mentally ill people to the public hospital for a psychiatric evaluation and follow-up treatment. After release, MHMR provided follow-along services to reduce repeat arrests and hospitalizations. In the 1980s, community funds were drastically cut, leaving only the hospital evaluation with no follow-up. This burdened the police with many more repeat arrests.
So defunding military equipment, increasing social services, and requiring job description accountability is what defunding is all about.
All of the above is what is meant by community policing, plus going door-to-door in a police officer’s assigned area to introduce themselves to each neighbor. And to let them know how community service works to help themselves and police address community safety.
Thomas Schenck, Clifton
