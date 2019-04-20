Cathartic Sundays
Good morning! One recent Sunday morning as I sat nestled in my recliner, reading the Waco Tribune-Herald editorial page, I was reminded why I still love reading the newspaper. From delivering the Bangor Daily News and the weekly Grit papers some five-plus decades ago, I have always had and continue to have a love affair with reading the paper.
From the Trib editorial recalling the lessons of the Vietnam War to a letter to the editor in which a Baylor physics professor delivered a lecture to a Baylor philosophy professor, I was delivered to a Sunday morning moment of critical and enjoyable thinking. Oh, to be a fly on the wall at a Baylor University faculty meeting where a philosophy professor is being lectured by a physics professor on the seeming lack of importance of learning from the past. The physics professor might well want to read the editorial, “Do we recall the lessons of Vietnam War?”
Pondering this and other editorials in the wee Sunday morning hours while sipping my first cup of coffee is, indeed, a cathartic thinking way to start the day. All this before 7 a.m. on a glorious Sunday morning. What a marvelous reminder of the importance of the daily newspaper.
Michael Donahue, Waco
Not optimistic
I read your April 5 editorial about the proposed school tax cut. If this passes, I will have to pay $93 more in taxes as I just got my county tax appraisal and they jacked up the value so much I will get no tax relief. I bought my house in 1987. I have made no changes to the house other than painting and a new roof and they say it is now worth two times what I paid for it. Till someone can control the appraisal system, there will never be a tax cut.
Walter Smith, Hewitt
EDITOR’S NOTE: Thank you for your note. The editorial primarily highlights our hopes for a more efficient school finance system, which coincidentally we see as only the first step toward addressing steep property-tax bills. Most property-tax bills are heavily devoted to public education and, as this newspaper has long stressed, the state has fallen way behind in covering its fair share of education for several years. We do not believe the property-tax legislation being hatched by Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Legislature will bring real tax relief.
Serious property-tax reform requires reform of property appraisals, including more transparency and greater freedom from state mandates on valuation ranges; a strict prohibition on unfunded state mandates such as indigent defense that local taxpayers must also assume; and reform of state laws that allow large corporations to outspend appraisal districts in battles over appraisals, which often leaves homeowners and small businesses to make up the difference.
It goes without saying that because Texas lacks a state income tax, the bulk of funding state and local services falls disproportionately on poor and middle-class taxpayers, including property owners.