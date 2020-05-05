Pick your patriot
Let me open my letter with this: “I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America and to the republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.” We say this in school, before scout meetings and in many places throughout our lives. This pledge we all take over and over again has meaning. These are not just words.
When World War I and World War II were upon us, our forefathers pledged to protect the United States by fighting for our country’s well-being through rationing and giving up some personal freedoms and comforts till the enemy was gone. We are in a similar situation now. We are at war, even though the invader isn’t an encroaching army. It’s a virus. And our weapons aren’t guns or soldiers but rather science and physicians. Front-line workers aren’t the likes of “Suzy the Riveter” but rather “Mandy the H-E-B Worker.” And for us to uphold our pledge to our country we must listen to the scientists and physicians, quit our political bickering and use the only weapons we have: staying in as much as we can; wearing masks; using social distancing; and washing our hands.
We can win this war, but we have to do it together. True patriots will do whatever it takes to get America back on track. Helping this virus spread is not patriotism. We have the means to fight and, if we do so, we can get back to our “new normal” much more quickly. When our kids and grandkids look back in 50 or even 100 years from now, let’s give them something to be proud of. And partisan bickering and protesting and posturing aren’t endeavors we can be proud of.
Sam Alexander, Waco
Regarding the article “Michigan militia” by Sara Burnett: I certainly don’t believe the protesters had any hostile intent but intended rather a show of defiance to remind the elected government that we the people are the government, that we hold the power and that the elected are servants of the people, and they govern by consent of the electorate. These protesters represent the spirit and ideals of the Declaration of Independence, the American Revolution and the U.S. Constitution that we the people must be vigilant and guard against the trespasses and corruption of the elected.
Additionally, Ms. Burnett, please refrain from spinning this event as “racist,” as it is becoming tiresome and no longer resonates. It serves only to cast you as a politically motivated operative with no regard for objectivity. I know you are a much better writer.
Brett Solem, Lorena
EDITOR’S NOTE: In fairness to Ms. Burnett, she was primarily quoting others in allegations of racism in drawing parallels to less measured police response when blacks, armed or unarmed, mount similar protests.
Dr. Richie vs. the virus
I wanted to thank Dr. Rodney Richie for writing his Sunday column on the COVID-19 virus. It helped clarify some of the questions about how to deal with the virus on a daily basis.
Robert Sparks, Waco
