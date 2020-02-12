Vote for Cervenka
I write in support of Bob Cervenka for McLennan County Commissioner Precinct 1. I have known Bob for 36 years and worked with him in the same organization for 16 years. He is a man of integrity and ability.
Bob will be an asset to the Commissioners Court because of his ability to identify problems, then develop solutions. This problem-solving ability has helped bring a number of new businesses to the Waco area. In his position in the City of Waco’s Planning Department, Bob was the “go-to person” who would guide a potential industry through the regulations to a successful establishment of the industry in our area.
Besides problem-solving abilities, his experience as both a city planner and a city manager makes Bob knowledgeable about budgets and budget preparation. This will make him a valued member of the Commissioners Court.
Bob Cervenka is a Central Texas native. Because he grew up in McLennan County and has many family members in the area, Bob is passionate about the wellbeing of our area. In addition, he holds both bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Baylor University. Therefore, I believe that with his governmental experience, Bob will be an excellent representative for the citizens living in Commissioners Precinct 1 and a valued member of the Commissioners Court for all of McLennan County. I urge you to review his credentials, then vote for Bob Cervenka.
John Hatchel, Woodway
EDITOR’S NOTE: Hatchel retired from the city of Waco in 1999 after 33 years in municipal management. He has served as interim city manager in many cities.
Lunatics on the loose
Two outraged letters to the editor appeared in last Thursday’s Trib about U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s tearing up The Chosen One’s State of the Union address. Yet I read in those letters no trace of interest about why she tore it up and no apparent sense that the speech was anything but the Magnificent and Infallible Word of God.
Those letters and their writers reminded me of the fabled three monkeys we learned about as kids: See no lunatic, hear no lies, speak not one speck of discernment.
Michael Jones, Woodway
Royal Vileness
Many thanks to Trib columnist Blake Burleson for pointing out the need for vigilance after His Royal Vileness’ acquittal. Apparently our would-be king is still of the opinion he did nothing wrong. I would like to hear Sen. John Cornyn say if he thinks this is the case. I have completely given up on Ted Cruz since he sold his soul to win re-election. He has been bought and paid for.
Our senators have failed their country and their behavior is encouraging His Royal Vileness to continue in his reprehensible conduct.
Clydanne M. Reeves, Hewitt
If not Trump, who?
God bless you, Richard Cherwitz, for your opinion on why people should not vote for Trump. Only problem is, according to your standards, there’s no one I can vote for. Should we all just not vote?
Peggy Cunningham, Bruceville
