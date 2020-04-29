Anxieties go viralAs a hairstylist and small-business owner in Texas, I implore Gov. Abbott not to open salons/spas too soon. In my industry, social distancing is impossible. I am often six inches away from my clients’ faces while shampooing, cutting hair and giving facials. I can often tell what they ate for breakfast because that’s how much shared breath is involved in this industry.
Even though it is a serious financial burden to be closed, opening too soon would be potentially catastrophic: If I work on an average of 10 clients per day, that wave of contact ripples out to their families, co-workers and friends as well as putting me and my family at risk. I have underlying health problems. So does my mother. And my sister has cystic fibrosis and just had her colon removed. I care about those lives much more than I care about temporary financial hardships. I also care about the future and want my clients to be healthy enough to come back to me when it’s time. I urge Gov. Abbott to show us that Texas lives are the priority here. Don’t open until the statistics and doctors actually support it.
Some of my colleagues in Georgia feel like they’re being forced into a wildly dangerous situation and having to choose between their jobs and their lives. It shouldn’t be like that.
The personal protection equipment we would need to be even marginally protected is nowhere to be found (and shouldn’t be taken away from medical professionals who need it). Nor can most of us afford it, having been closed, with no income, for several weeks. These are serious issues.
Kelly Calloway, Waco
EDITOR’S NOTE: Thanks for your letter, Kelly. Asked about hair salons and barbershops that still can’t reopen during his Monday press briefing, Gov. Greg Abbott said he understands the frustration of business owners such as hair stylists. He said his task force has explored various strategies, including having just one customer come in at a time: “The goal is just to find safe ways in which people can work in close contact with customers while preventing the spread of COVID-19. We think we have some potential solutions. Let us continue to work on it.”
Five new COVID-19 cases announced Monday in McLennan County, but that’s it? No other information? How are we supposed to protect ourselves if we don’t know where the cases are or how they may have been transmitted? Are these cases clustered in a facility? Or are they at a public venue like a grocery store? I’m not asking for private medical info. I’m asking the Health District to be more forthcoming, especially now that we’re starting to reopen.
Richard Campbell, Hewitt
For quite a few days now, you have reported four local deaths due to the virus but only given us the names of two of them. Why have you not published the names of the other two so we all can determine if we have had any contact with either? This information should not be withheld in the name of privacy at a time such as this.
Peggy Hill, West
