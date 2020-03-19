Shared sacrifice
We commend Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver, Waco city staff and local health officials for the mayor’s decision to close down bars, restaurants, theaters, gyms, etc. to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus in our community. Seven cases of the virus have now been confirmed in McLennan County.
We also commend Chip and Joanna Gaines for their decision last week to cancel Spring at the Silos. It could have been disastrous for thousands of people from around the country and the world to come together in close physical proximity at this time.
We feel bad for the business owners and employees who are being hurt most by these measures. We hope the federal government will act quickly to mitigate the damage to businesses and unemployed workers.
The abrupt actions being taken to slow spread of the virus risk sending our economy into a depression. If the two of us are not otherwise seriously affected by the economic disruption, we plan to give away any additional government benefits (tax cuts or direct payments) we receive in connection with this public health crisis to benefit those who are being hurt by it. More funds will be needed by non-profit charitable organizations in our community to help those adversely affected. We hope others who are able will consider doing this as well.
We don’t recall a time in our lives when there has been a greater need for all to come together (figuratively speaking) with diligence and shared sacrifice on behalf of the common good. In the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., we have some difficult days ahead of us. We hope and pray that all of us are up to the challenges we face at this difficult time.
Charles and Sharon Reed, Waco
EDITOR’S NOTE: Charles Reed is a former Waco mayor.
Citizen duties
While it is imperative that we should all take precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic, let us remember that we should be helping the young become vested citizens. Help them understand the call to duty as citizens is essential to the wellbeing of our communities worldwide.
We have been drafted to serve in the battle to fight the spread of SARS-CoV-2 and the horrible disease that it causes. Being called to service is a privilege of citizenship, not a penalty.
For those of us who have experienced this in times past, whether due to disease of the body or disease of the soul, we need to set an example for the young. We must not abandon their interests and their future as we find alternative ways to conduct our affairs.
There is no question that COVID-19 is a crucible that we must endure. However, fire is necessary to refine gold. Let’s not settle for doing our duty. Let’s do it with thanksgiving. Let’s help the young take ownership of their birthright: to serve when called. They are up to it.
William B. Poucher, Woodway
