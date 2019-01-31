Kids in trouble
I write to address an issue that has truly alarmed me. My residence was visited by a couple of men from a particular faith. I told them my family wasn’t interested and I thought they had left my apartment.
About 30 or 40 seconds later, my 11-year-old daughter came into the apartment and these two men were closely behind her, trying to talk her into becoming a member of their church group. I thought this strange, so I called their church, only to find the phone number disconnected. I tried at least six different phone numbers associated with this church through the phone book and online resources. Not one was valid.
I then checked into this church group and found they are associated with polygamy and pedophelia. So, residents of Waco, beware. Be on the lookout for these sexual predators. If they come around, call the police. My daughter made it inside to safety. Don’t let yours become a victim.
Karen Wingrove, Waco
Politics should be kept out of our places of worship! Recently at the church I attend, a member prayed for children kept in cages on the border. That is so untrue — children are not being kept in cages. We need to pray for our military and Border Patrol personnel who are keeping our country safe!
Bess Tucker, Waco
Third-world trappings
Our nation and its foundations are under attack from within. Are we not taught this in school: “I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible with liberty and justice for all.”
Then why did America on Jan. 18, 2019, allow those young people in Washington, D.C., to deny that Native American his dignity? Why were kids allowed to make another person feel less than his true worth, regardless of who stepped into whose space in this public venue?
I sure hope all of those people immigrating from south of the border do not see those headlines. This made the United States look like the third world.
Clarence Ted Symank, Waco
Your printed narrative on the Covington High School kids was originally from a Twitter account. By the time it appeared in the paper, it had been debunked. Why did you print it? It was not news to begin with and is now news only because it exposes media bias, which is old news. Where can we go for the truth? Warn us again about the Internet.
Fran George, Waco
EDITOR’S NOTE: Since you’re asking us a question: No news story is definitive. Each continues to develop from one news cycle to the next and on to the next. The wire story as published handled an evolving situation with multiple sources and without casting any blame. And, yes, we’ll warn you again. As today’s editorial notes, social media is percolating with people high and low demonstrating a repeated rush to judgment and a lack of restraint.