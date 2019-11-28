State of affairs
The current impeachment proceedings against President Trump are often compared to those against President Nixon in 1973 and 1974. Indeed, the level of division on the topic is comparable. Nixon’s impeachment was supported by a majority of Americans — 57 percent — only at the time of his resignation. Before that, it proved a polarizing issue. However, it is a mistake to claim both impeachment processes are the same. Times have changed. Polarization on impeachment is more deeply rooted in broader beliefs. There is also a greater danger of “gotcha politics” than before.
Impeachment, unlike in the 1970s, is not the battle in itself. It is merely a skirmish within the larger fight over partisan views on economic policies and social issues. Our “culture wars” have subsumed attempts at unbiased investigation. This development leaves one’s position on Trump tied to the rest of a person’s identity. Thus, modern division is actually sharper than in the 1970s.
With all this in mind, impeaching President Trump would establish an awful precedent for future politics. Congress’ constitutional license to impeach would be abused in future instances of “gotcha politics.” Republicans would want to take revenge on Democrats for their actions by impeaching a Democrat. What occurred with the “Biden Rule” and Republican refusal to hold confirmation hearings for Judge Merrick Garland would happen on a presidential scale.
The use of impeachment as a political tool for either side threatens the governmental balance of power. An unhappy Congress could cancel presidential election results for self-serving reasons. In the absence of an unbiased investigation, impeaching Trump has the potential for resounding negative consequences in years to come.
Sean Galli, Waco
Republicans of conscience will scramble to be on the right side of the law and the right side of history. Their mantra for too many years now: “If we are in charge, we will do things our way.”
Unfortunately, they are destroying our laws in the meantime. They install activist judges to forward their aims while blaming Democrats for similar judicial activism. They are actively dismantling our judicial system while what is supposed to be “America’s lawyer” (the U.S. attorney general) is clearly a sycophant to the president and repeatedly lies about reports to protect the president. Now the uniform code of conduct, which has been erected over the past 200 years, is being destroyed by this Republican administration. Conventional norms long established are falling. Destroying the judiciary by installing political sycophants and even encouraging war crimes are things that were advocated by the Third Reich.
Red hats are now the brown shirts as history repeats itself.
Sandra Blankenship, Killeen
Despite all their desperate distractions, the Democrats haven’t found the time to give us a list of their legislative accomplishments in the last three years. If there was one, I must have missed it.
Frank Smith, Clifton
