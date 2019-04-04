No one accountable?
A few days after the biker incident at Twin Peaks in 2015, a friend told me there were videos showing some gang members shooting people and apparently killing them in front of numerous witnesses. Our comment was: “They will go to jail for that.” So now after waiting all this time and never hearing of these murderers being brought to trial, I was shocked to hear all accused are being released. Will those who killed others be brought to justice?
Thomas Ledbetter, Robinson
So do I understand this properly? With the dismissal of all charges against the bikers involved in the Twin Peaks shootings, any gangs can come to Waco, have a wild-west shootout that endangers the innocent public at a peaceful shopping center — and then walk free? Nine people dead, 20 injured, the public at risk and no one is held accountable?
Someone please explain. This is not justice!
Vicky Kendig, McGregor
EDITOR’S NOTE: Thank you for your letters. The videos we’ve seen are not so conclusive. To quote District Attorney Barry Johnson, who found these nearly four-year-old crimes awaiting him when he took office in January: “Following the indictments, the prior District Attorney had the time and opportunity to review and assess the admissible evidence to determine the full range of charges that could be brought against each individual who participated in the Twin Peaks brawl, and to charge only those offenses where the admissible evidence would support a verdict of guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. In my opinion, had this action been taken in a timely manner, it would have, and should have, resulted in numerous convictions and prison sentences against many of those who participated in the Twin Peaks brawl. Over the next three years the prior District Attorney failed to take that action, for reasons that I do not know to this day.” Johnson tells us murder charges can be filed against any bikers should such evidence become available.
Zero tolerance
Regardless of the decision regarding Superintendent A. Marcus Nelson and the Waco Independent School District board of trustees, I do think this matter provides an opportunity to take another look at zero tolerance policies that have been implemented in so many school systems. Well-meaning at the time of inception, these polices have led to many unintended consequences.
Do these policies, which often mandate harsh punishments regardless of circumstances or the totality of an individual’s performance, really serve the public good or the individuals involved? The law takes into account many variables and applies a tiered system of punishment based on type of crime, previous history and mitigating circumstances. Perhaps it is time for our school systems to do the same.
Sue L. Parrigin, Hewitt