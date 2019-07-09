Difference of opinion
Both the Waco Tribune-Herald and Fort Worth Star-Telegram carried numerous articles on the Fourth of July by AP, Reuters, staff reporters and cartoonists based far more on visceral, emotional Trump-bashing than honest analysis, journalism or reporting a positive celebration of American uniqueness. Why should I pay your subscription rates when the same emotional “news” presentations are available from CNN and other major TV networks? They are also tanking, right along with newspaper circulation. You guys are digging your own economic graves for more reasons than blatant political advocacy. We the people are not actually stupid.
Shame on you both and all.
Lee Harkins, Hillsboro
* * *
Thanks for Charles Reed’s Thursday letter regarding Fourth of July festivities, Christian tenets and the government that Thomas Jefferson helped create now committing atrocities against innocent human beings on the border of our own state. Waco’s former mayor eloquently put into words what many of us have been thinking. Anyone who has a conscience and any sense of right from wrong should be outraged.
Joanne Hueske, Moody
* * *
I read where the Trump administration diverted $2.5 million in National Park Service entrance and recreation fees, penciled in for park improvements, to instead cover the costs of President Trump’s self-serving Independence Day celebration. The National Park Service has an almost $16 billion backlog of maintenance needs around the country, some threatening crucial infrastructure and ecosystems, including in the Grand Canyon, Yosemite and Death Valley. Our national parks deserve and need the dollars generated in user fees for the improvement and upkeep of the National Park System which, as congressional testimony shows, is clearly suffering.
The national parks belong to all Americans. This is an abuse of public money, as Trump was sending out tickets to boost his political reelection run in 2020.
Jim Denton, Gatesville
* * *
I’m so glad Trump has begun to campaign outside the United States. He has done nothing but embarrass our country and heaped vile threats and poisonous rhetoric on our allies. Yet he happily and joyously embraces the leaders of China, Russia and has now actively taken his reelection campaign to the North Korean murderer of his own family and countrymen.
Jimmy Carter spoke truth in suggesting that a full investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election would show that Donald Trump didn’t win the presidency and that he is an illegitimate president. Meanwhile, Trump is again reaching out to foreign help to reelect him. God bless America and deliver her from these actions and those who condone them!
Louis Felan, Meridian