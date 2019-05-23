Time for a change
With the resignation of Pat Atkins from the Waco Independent School District board of trustees coinciding with the closing of the 86th Texas Legislature amid failures in our public schools, health care, mental-health services, disaster relief, etc., I cannot help wondering if some of our civic leaders might step up for our community. Although Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson doesn’t appear to have any plans of vacating his seat as resident “furniture” of the Texas House, I can imagine a scenario where someone such as Pat Atkins or Waco City Council leaders such as John Kinnaird, Dillon Meek or Andrea Barefield replaces our “representative” in Austin to give Waco and McLennan County true representation.
Jonathan Hill, Waco
Quite the businessman
With all due respect to Bill Foster regarding his May 10 letter, he’s wrong about Donald Trump’s tax returns. True, Trump says he makes a lot of money, but he lies. According to 10 years of tax information, Trump lost more than a billion dollars between 1985 and 1994 because of bad deals. It’s a mystery where he got all this money to lose. In 1990 and 1991, his business losses were more than $250 million each year — more than double those of the closest taxpayers in those years.
B.J. Hall, Waco
Blue, gray & green
We received a very colorful instruction sheet with our city of Waco water bill on how to recycle. For several years, we have been instructed to place paper products in the blue cart; household trash and garbage in the gray cart; and grass clippings and small limbs in the green cart. We were also allowed to put out 10 green bags with leaves curbside.
This instruction sheet did not mention what we’re to do with our leaves. I have checked several stores and none even carries the green-leaf bags anymore.
As for disposing leftover food, that wasn’t mentioned, either. Some of us are not fortunate enough to have food disposal systems in our kitchens. So what do we do with our leftovers?
Eula Little, Waco
EDITOR’S NOTE: Our friend, city of Waco Recycling and Public Outreach Administrator Anna Dunbar, reminds us that leaves go in green carts, available at no extra charge for Waco residents. These are for leaves that do not get “landfilled.” Green carts are picked up every other week. Leaves in plastic bags, on the other hand, go to the landfill. And food waste goes in your trash. Waco does not have a food-waste composting program. Call Solid Waste Customer Service at 299-2612 for more information. As for such items as computers, paint cans, fluorescent light tubes, motor oil, tires, hard drives, herbicides and batteries of all kinds, residents of Hewitt, Lacy Lakeview, Waco and Woodway can drop these and other items off during Household Hazardous Waste Day from 7 a.m.–1 p.m. June 1 at Waco Solid Waste Operations Center, 501 Schroeder Drive.