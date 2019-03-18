In a Trib interview, Waco ISD Superintendent A. Marcus Nelson expressed
remorse for his March 6 traffic arrest for marijuana possession (less than two ounces), an incident reportedly triggered by a Houston-based friend’s
suggestion on what might bring Nelson relief for chronic back pain.
As a McLennan County and Waco Independent School District resident and taxpayer, I appreciate the front-page coverage the Tribune-Herald has given regarding Waco ISD Superintendent Dr. Marcus Nelson’s March 6th arrest for possession of illegal narcotics by a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper. I checked my 2017 McLennan County tax bill and noted Waco ISD receives just about 50 percent of my tax payment, equaling that of McLennan County, the city of Waco and McLennan Community College combined! I did a little fact-checking and saw that in recent articles your newspaper reported Superintendent Nelson is paid a base salary of about a quarter-million dollars per year plus extra undisclosed benefits for his management of the rather poor-performing Waco ISD.
Your Monday interview notes he hopes to stay on in his position. I sure would cry and whine as he did in a KWTX interview that he needs to keep that job at $250,000 to $300,000 a year and that he is sorry about his “one-time mistake.” (Bill Clinton also said he never inhaled.) He says he wants to be a model for his 14-year-old son… and likely Waco ISD kids. Yet what was he doing going down the highway with an illegal substance provided by a “friend” in Houston for his back pain on a workday? Was he on official “leave” or just taking a couple of unofficial days off the clock to interview for a new job where his friend lives?
Finally, is this significantly overweight individual, whose picture is too wide to fit into your paper’s photo frame, really a role model for Waco ISD students worth a salary of a quarter-million dollars plus extras for what he is producing for the ISD? A large number of our country’s and Waco ISD’s children are unhealthily overweight. Why isn’t he leading the “before school” run-around-the-track exercise program rather than driving to Houston to get illegal narcotics?
By the way, what political pressure was made, per KWTX News, to have the drug charges dismissed before a trial before a Robertson County judge? Depending on their decision at tonight’s hearing, Waco ISD board president Pat Atkins and his fellow trustees should probably watch their backs at their next elections.
E. F. Ashleman, LTC, USAF Fighter Pilot (Ret), Waco
* * *
Waco ISD Superintendent A. Marcus Nelson’s perplexing arrest for marijuana possession outside Hearne begs myriad questions concerning the circumstances. Is a sign posted on the highway warning drivers not to drive in the left-hand lane unless passing? If not, why did the state trooper stop Nelson? I’m guilty of driving on the left if the right side is pitted with potholes. Was the reported marijuana odor that of packaged marijuana or smoked marijuana? Where was Nelson going with the marijuana and what was he going to do with it? (And, granted, Monday’s in-depth Trib interview with the superintendent answered at least some such questions.) Will Dr. Nelson agree to take a polygraph test and answer questions about his experiences with drugs?
I smoked marijuana in Vietnam and later with my college girlfriend a few times. It offered no special experience for me. But it was a gateway drug for my little sister, who battled drug addiction most of her life and died an early death.
Most white Americans feel good when black Americans are able to overcome obstacles unique to them and succeed. I remember when Nelson was hired by Waco ISD. Early in his first year he observed the classroom of a friend of mine, a teacher recognized for excellence. She felt good about his visit. Here was an administrator willing to get out of his office and observe what was going on in his schools; that’s something I think all school administrators should do frequently. If A. Marcus Nelson is innocent of any felonies, malicious acts or intentions, and he publicly apologizes to students, parents and his staff, he should be forgiven. Sure, there should be some professional and financial penalties imposed for his poor judgment. But if he can persevere and redeem himself, he can go on to contribute his prodigious skills to the benefit of Waco ISD students and regain respect within his community.
Mike Miller, Hewitt
* * *
I write as a former Waco ISD teacher, Waco taxpayer and parent of a Waco ISD graduate: While I believe that our Waco ISD superintendent has performed a good job in leading the district, I now strongly believe that his leadership is totally unacceptable for our students, faculty and community! He must be held to high standards and be above reproach to be a valuable role model to our teachers and students! If the Waco ISD board does not support the very contract that Mr. Nelson agreed to and signed, they will be opening a pathway for unlawful exceptions to the rules for all students and faculty.
I urge them to stand strong for morals, ethics and legality. It is unfortunate, but Mr. Nelson must pay a price for his mistake. Please consider my thoughts, trustees, and vote “No” to allowing Mr. Nelson to stay on as Waco ISD superintendent!
Alyce Beard, Waco
* * *
I write regarding the Dr. Nelson fiasco. Roughly two-thirds of Americans support legalization of cannabis. It appears a far greater percentage in our area supports Dr. Nelson. I suggest petitioning our representatives to author or support a bill to decriminalize, not legalize, cannabis.
Abraham Lincoln said prohibition was antithetical to the Constitution. If cannabis hadn’t been unconstitutionally banned in the first place, we wouldn’t even be having this conversation. When Nelson was pulled over, it would’ve been like he had a six-pack or bottle of whiskey or bottle of wine or prescription drugs — all of which maim or kill far more people yearly than cannabis. In fact, cannabis has never killed anyone.
One Trib letter writer felt appalled at the support Dr. Nelson has received from our community. Maybe the writer should be appalled that kids aren’t being taught what the Constitution says and the God-given freedoms it protects.
Michael Varadi, Waco
* * *
Funny thing about this swirling controversy: Twenty years ago, there would have been no controversy. Dr. Nelson would have been on the outside looking in after a hastily convened school board meeting. Read the criteria for dismissal. No gray areas there. The mere idea Dr. Nelson fired up a dooby on a high-speed highway boggles my mind.
I got a real problem with the good doctor’s decision-making processes. I even read former Trib Editor Bob Lott’s letter where he explains away the current situation by comparing Dr. Nelson with our hated president. Gimme a break.
Sadly, it sounds like the “R” cards are set to be played. Race has nothing to do with it. Sound, sane decision-making and accountability are what’s at stake here. Good luck with that one. Got a really bad feeling about how this Tuesday evening school meeting is being rolled out. If Waco’s superintendent were an old white guy, he would be dawg meat.
Dan Dayton, West
EDITOR’S NOTE: In the interest of accuracy, there is absolutely no indication Dr. Nelson was smoking while driving.
* * *
In the arrest of Superintendent Nelson, I am having trouble with the story that he was pulled over for driving in the passing lane. Since when is this a justifiable reason to be pulled over? Is there a lawful distance you are allowed to drive in that lane before fearing getting a ticket? I can’t help believing race played the primary role in him being pulled over.
Juan Frazier, Waco