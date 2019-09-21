City coverupI read the Trib article about the city of Waco forcing out Mr. Pearson and his shoeshine stand at the regional airport. They claim this is due to revenue-generation concerns and enforcement of city contract standards. This looks and smells of a coverup to simply jettison Mr. Pearson.
I have traveled through the Waco airport on many occasions. Mr. Pearson was always polite, personable and a hard worker when he had a customer. Several times I saw him talking with strangers, offering advice on things in Waco, directions, information, even helping people with their bags. You don’t see this in every city.
Waco Regional Airport is not a place that will generate major revenue as passengers do not linger long coming or going. I don’t think city leadership is considering the intangible assets and goodwill Mr. Pearson brought to our city. Have we fallen so in love with the newfound popularity and income that comes with it that we now must run off hard-working, longtime citizens in the name of a few extra dollars? What major revenue generator will go in his place? My bet is nothing or Magnolia Shoeshines.
It is not always about dollars and cents. It is about common sense.
Karl Lauritzen Jr., Waco
Tilting at windmillsDan Dayton’s Wednesday letter is a genuine curiosity for me. I simply cannot figure out the point of the letter. For whom is it intended? Further, what is the point other than the venting of his spleen against some Democrats?
None of this emotional umbrage appears to rise to any level of serious inquiry or analysis. The sources for his various judgments seem to be only himself and some vague “high-ranking official” he heard “several years ago.”
Perhaps the point of the letter is in the next-to-last paragraph where he curses our country. His curse is the bow on his carefully wrapped package of illogical and irrational tilting at windmills, whatever that is. And, I imagine, he will say he is cursing something else.
But who knows? It’s a genuine curiosity. I am flummoxed.
Hal Ritter, Waco
Art of the self-dealIn 2016, voters across the political spectrum took a chance on Donald Trump because they couldn’t stand the idea of voting for someone as corrupt as Hillary Clinton. After 20 years of Whitewater, cattle futures and sleaze at the Clinton Foundation, Americans were fed up.
But voting for Trump backfired. President Trump and other federal employees have used their government offices to advertise for Trump’s business more than 100 times. The president suggests holding international meetings at his struggling Florida resort. These are just two examples of taxpayer money going directly into President Trump’s pockets. Many more exist.
Americans expect public officials to serve in government, not profit from it. They expect their leaders to put aside years of their lives — even whole careers — to serve the people. In this administration, “service” looks more like the art of the self-deal than true leadership.
Chris Gagin, Defending Democracy Together director; legal advisor, Republicans for the Rule of Law
