Screen legend
Goodbye, 25th Street Theatre. You have been a true friend to thousands of Central Texans for many years.
Thank you, Trib staff writer Kristin Hoppa, for your front-page article of Oct. 17, “Finale for 25th Street Theatre.” I cannot begin to even try to guess the number of movies I saw at the 25th, starting when I was a kid going to the Saturday morning kiddie matinees, then going to the movies with my buddies from Lake Waco Elementary School, then from Lake Air Junior High School and Richfield High School on Saturday night dates. I would wear a coat and tie to the theatre. Then when I would bring the current girl I was dating at the University of Texas home for the weekend, we always ended up going to a movie at the 25th. To bring such memories full circle, I have fond memories of taking my niece and nephew there when they were little kids. I even wore a tuxedo to the 25th in the late 1980s when several friends hosted one of the best parties Waco has ever seen there when their daughters were Hedonia debutantes .
Grand lady, you will be missed.
Gary Merritt, Waco
Thinking Trump
Every time I think Trump has hit rock bottom in terms of reprehensible behavior, he manages to go even lower. This past week, on the heels of his inexcusable and reckless withdrawal of U.S. troops from the Syrian-Turkish border, he decides to hold an international summit at his resort in Miami. Does it even need to be said that this is corruption and an obvious conflict of interest by a sitting president?
Many Trump supporters voted for him in 2016 because he promised to “drain the swamp.” How silly of them. Trump can’t drain the swamp because Trump is the swamp.
Miner Raymond, Waco
EDITOR’S NOTE: Late Saturday night President Trump tweeted that his Doral golf resort in Miami will no longer host next year’s G-7 summit after criticism.
* * *
While President Trump may not follow the usual protocols when dealing with attacks on his administration, we can certainly count on The Associated Press to follow its usual dishonest protocols when mischaracterizing his actions [Deb Richman, “Ukraine call didn’t follow usual protocol”].
Ms. Richman quotes Trump as saying, “I would like you to do us a favor though.” She next claims Trump used these words to ask for help investigating the Bidens. She completely made up the assertion that Trump’s favor concerned Joe Biden. That is not what he requested as a favor. He asked President Zelensky to help investigate the Ukrainian company Crowdstrike, hired by the DNC and Hillary Clinton to investigate hacks to DNC computers that later formed the basis of the claim that the Trump campaign colluded with Russians.
Recall that after a two-year investigation, Robert Mueller’s team concluded there was no collusion. It was all a falsehood propagated by Democrats and lapdog media friends who simply couldn’t accept that Trump won in 2016.
Jerry Lenamon, Waco
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.