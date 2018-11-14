Defying the weather
City of Waco leadership canceled the Veterans Day Parade scheduled Monday, Nov. 12th, the day after Veterans Day, due to the possibility of “rain and chilly weather.” This is the kind of thinking that will lead to Christmas being designated the first Monday after Dec. 25.
My father, Army Lt. Col. M.S. Kelley, served in World War II and Korea. Like many of the Greatest Generation, he didn’t speak often of his experiences. But I remember his speaking of their burning cots for warmth instead of sleeping on them in Korea. Some bureaucrats, though well intentioned, had no clue as to what our veterans endured. Sound familiar?
We can pay NFL football players millions of dollars to play games in chilly weather and rain for our enjoyment, yet city planners decided to cancel a parade to honor the veterans and their families for their service, valor and sacrifice. Just as it’s our choice to go to a football game, it’s our choice to attend a parade, even one conveniently scheduled the first Monday after Veterans Day when some people might have to get wet and chilled.
There are many veterans and their families who would gladly suffer the “rain and chilly weather” to honor and respect those who served and continue to serve. I believe those who march in the parade, as well as bystanders, would have been warmed by the knowledge some of us care regardless of the circumstances.
Thanks to my mother, Nell Hamrick Kelley, and father, Lt. Col. Kelley, as well as veterans for their service to our country. I flew our flag on Nov. 11 in their honor.
Larry C. Kelley, Chacon, N.M.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Again for the record, the Veterans Day Parade is planned, coordinated and funded by local veterans organizations. Veterans leadership feared a parade in the cold, windy and rainy weather forecast might imperil World War II, Korea and Vietnam veterans participating, given their age and sometimes precarious health, as well as teens in the bands who would have had to endure at least two hours of inclement weather, as well as children among spectators. The city of Waco has nothing to do with the planning of this annual parade other than clearing the way and providing law enforcement and security.
Learning together
As a Boy Scout in Troop 414, I had the privilege of attending the Baylor University Merit Badge Co-op. Baylor hosts this for local scouts. Over two weekends, scouts attended classes of their choice and with the help of local volunteer leaders were able to earn merit badges. This year scouts got to choose from among 15 interesting merit badges such as communications, veterinary medicine and citizenship.
I’m sure I’m not alone in feeling gratitude for Baylor University’s support of our local Scout Troops. This experience provided an opportunity for all the boys involved to advance in scouting and enjoy time learning and growing together.
Ryan Perry, Waco