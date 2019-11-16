Honoring veterans
Congressman Bill Flores on Nov. 11 announced 2019 TX-17 Congressional Veteran Commendation recipients. One of those so honored is retired Air Force Lt. Col. Edward M. Brown. I have known Ed for several years and have served on a number of committees and boards with him. He is an active Mason having served as Worshipful Master of Waco 92. He is a man grounded in his faith in God and a strong belief in the future of our country.
Ed, who served more than 20 years on active duty, is an Eagle Scout and has been involved with Scouting for most of his life. He is a truly special man and, with his wife Dottie, he continues to contribute to making Waco a better place. Waco is blessed to have such citizens as Ed and Dottie in our community.
However else you may feel about Congressman Flores during this period of social and political upheaval, this much in his statement last week we can all surely agree on: “The service of our nation’s veterans should always be recognized, especially when that service continues above and beyond their military career. The 17th Congressional District is fortunate to have so many veterans who are devoted to serving both our country and communities. It is fitting that these acknowledgements are made on Veterans Day, the day we pay tribute to the selfless military men and women who answered the call to serve our great nation.”
Besides Ed, recognized in particular for his service during Operation Desert Shield, others from Waco honored include Jim Allmon, Air Force, 1975-1979; Larry Gee, M.D., Air Force, 1989-1994; and Charles Howard, Navy, 1983-1989. Presentations of individual TX-17 Congressional Veteran Commendations will take place over the coming weeks.
Sam Cryan, Waco
And so we depart
Religion scholar Blake Burleson’s views in his column last Sunday, “I must depart from the enablers of madness among us,” are contrary to most Christians and most Baptists. He does not speak for Baylor University and I am ashamed an ordained minister would spew such hate speech.
His opinion piece states that he must finally depart from the enablers of madness among us. It will not be necessary for him to depart from the pastor “friend” he throws under the bus in comparing him to supporters of Hitler’s death camps simply because that friend is a supporter of President Trump. I can assure him that his friend will depart from Burleson as soon as he reads this hit piece.
Comparing Republicans to slave owners and Nazis is no way to engage in civil discourse. It might be more useful to articulate his position instead of assuming the role of sanctimonious judge of those with whom he disagrees, but this might prove more difficult than simply resorting to the familiar mudslinging of the radical left.
Franklin Potts, Waco
* * *
I just read Blake Burleson’s diatribe. He could have saved some ink and just said: “Trump and his supporters are bad; me and people that agree with me are good.”
Bill DeWalt, Waco
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.