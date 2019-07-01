The golden goose
A long time ago I remember hearing that the road to hell is paved with good intentions. These words were spoken when I tried to explain a mistake I had made.
You seldom hear this phrase anymore because I think people really don’t care one way or another. And it is this lack of concern that is destroying our country. No one really cares about real results anymore or if even an honest effort was made. We just move on in our “if it is broke, don’t fix it; junk it” world. We don’t change anything. We just try again without considering the cause of the previous failure.
I am truly terrified at many ideas being floated today. I remember hearing warnings in the 1970s that Social Security would run out of money. First I put money in an IRA, then in a 401(k) and — guess what? — at 75+ I am still working and contributing to the government. Our government now uses creative accounting when calculating things like inflation without a clue as to what the real number is. Our national debt now exceeds our national income. Politicians of every stripe and color do not like to talk about this. They would rather just kick the can down the road and blame someone else.
Since I have enjoyed my three score and ten, I should not be concerned for myself. It is my grandchildren who give me cause for alarm. I do not fault anyone for wanting to help others but at whose expense? Those people who feel we can support the world need to think twice about some of their ideas. There are those who believe our goose will continue to lay golden eggs, but about now we might want to rethink that notion. Wake up, people.
Thomas Vorderkunz, Woodway
Liability fears
I’d like to tell Trib columnist Roger Olson why Waco no longer has a centrally located, reasonably priced swimming pool [“Our kids need to cool off,” June 22]. It has nothing to do with racism. The last such pool at Lion’s Park was used by all races with no problems. The Sun Pool closed years earlier due to lack of use. In the early ’90s, in an increasingly litigious society, it was found liability insurance would cost $1 million for the season, rendering it no longer economically feasible with all the potential for harm. Everything from a stubbed toe to a skinned knee could result in thousands if not millions in damages. So it was closed and filled in.
I don’t know why Mr. Olson takes his family all the way to Cleburne when he can stop off at West and use the beautiful Playdium pool, I think the largest in Texas, complete with a nice restaurant. It has been in continuous operation since 1944.
Edward Mitchell, Waco