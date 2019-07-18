Their true colors
The doctor is “in.” No, the doctor is “out!”
The doctor is Leana Wen, M.D., the fired CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America. On July 16, the PPFA board of directors met in a secret emergency meeting and voted to immediately remove the good doctor after just eight months at the helm of the nation’s leading abortion provider. Dr. Wen came to Planned Parenthood from a career as an emergency physician and Baltimore’s health commissioner for four years.
PPCT tersely announced the Wen termination on Twitter. @DrLeanaWen responded on Twitter with a link to a three-page letter to her colleagues at PPFA. Wen stated in part, “The new board leadership has determined that the priority of Planned Parenthood moving forward is to double down on abortion rights advocacy.” As the first physician to lead Planned Parenthood in several decades, Wen’s priority was to expand health-care services broadly.
It is instructive to realize that the previous head of Planned Parenthood was Waco-born Cecile Richards from 2006-2018. Richards was a political operative prior to assuming the CEO position and had no experience in the health-care industry. No one campaigned more at the side of Hillary Clinton in 2016 than Cecile Richards. When Richards began her leadership of Planned Parenthood, she was quoted in the New York Times saying she wanted to build Planned Parenthood into the nation’s “largest kick-butt political organization.”
So national Planned Parenthood flirtation with re-establishing health-care expansion is over. Political advocacy and power will be the priority.
John Pisciotta, Director of Pro-Life Waco
Modern scoundrel
These days it is apparently racist to criticize any public figure whose pigmentation is darker than a brown paper sack. We went through eight years of this while B. Hussein Obama was in office. His critics were routinely labeled racists because they “just couldn’t accept a black man in the White House.” Lacking any sense of self-awareness, those who throw the racism charge around have no problem using such racist expressions as “white privilege” or “all-white jury.” To hear them tell it, being white is some kind of birth defect.
Samuel Johnson, an early American patriot, once reportedly said, “Patriotism is the last refuge of a scoundrel.” That was probably sarcasm aimed at Lord North, the British prime minister at the time. Today, accusing political opponents of racism is the last refuge of modern scoundrels. When you can’t win an argument, charge your opponent with racism and hope no one notices that you’ve run out of ideas.
David B. Anderson, Waco
EDITOR’S NOTE: Just in the interest of accuracy and facts, famed lexicographer, essayist, wit and resolute Tory Samuel Johnson was not an early American patriot. Anything but.